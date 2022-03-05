Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record

    India has given Sri Lanka a hard time with the bat in the opening Mohali Test. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has broken a long-standing record of Kapil Dev. Check it out.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record-ayh
    Mohali, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    It has been one-way traffic from Team India against Sri Lanka in the opening Test. Played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a glorious knock of an unbeaten 175 on Day 2. As a result, he has gone past the long-standing record of legendary former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev.

    While Jadeja scored his second Test century, it was also his maiden 150 in the longest format, as he produced his highest Test score. Notably, Jadeja broke Dev's highest score by an Indian at number seven in a Test. The latter had scored 163 against the same side in Kanpur in 1986.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test - Jadeja slams 2nd Test century; fans laud 'Sir'

    On the other hand, Jadeja also notched up a few more records in the process:

    • He led to the sixth 50-plus stand in a Test innings for India, India's fourth such instance.
    • He helped India get its third 50-plus partnership after the fifth wicket fell, the first instance for the side.
    • He became the fifth Indian to be involved in three 100-plus stands in a Test innings.

    As for the match, India has declared at 574/8, with Jadeja being the top scorer. However, skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to declare with Jadeja being 25 runs short of his maiden double hundred left fans unimpressed.
    Brief scores: IND 574/8 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 175*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/90) vs SL.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 2:31 PM IST
