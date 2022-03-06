IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

India keeps Sri Lanka aside in the opening Mohali Test. Ravichandran Ashwin has gone past a remarkable record of Kapil Dev. Learn more here.

It has been a top bowling show by India against Sri Lanka in the opening Test. Played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, the Indian spinners have rattled the Lankan batting order. In the meantime, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has broken a top record held by legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev.

After dismissing Charith Asalanka (20), Ashwin claimed his 435th Test wicket. As a result, he has gone past Dev's record of 434, thus becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format. He is now behind Anil Kumble, who has 619 wickets to his name, which seems a long-shot right now for the 35-year-old.

As for the match, Lanka suffered a follow on after being bowled out for 174 in the first innings, compared to India's 574/8, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja had claimed a five-for. The visitors seem to be imploding after the tea break in the second innings. It is already seven wickets down, while it still trails by more than 250 runs, with the hosts looking set for a vibrant win.

Brief scores: IND 574/8 (Vihari- 58, Pant- 96, Jadeja- 175*, Ashwin- 61; Lakmal- 2/90) leads SL 174 (Nissanka- 61*; Jadeja- 5/41) & 130/7 (Dhananjaya de Silva-30; Jadeja- 3/32) by 270 runs.