IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    On Wednesday, India and South Africa will meet in the opening Thiruvananthapuram T20I in their final preparations for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    After trumping Australia 2-1 in the three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at home, India is all set to take on a visiting South Africa in three T20Is. On Wednesday, the opening match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The hosts would ooze in confidence following the series triumph over the Kangaroos. However, the Indian side is far from settled and would aim to make the most out of the final three T20Is before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under from next month. Furthermore, the Proteas have been unbeaten against the Men in Blue in the T20I series since 2016. Ahead of this clash, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, predictions, probables, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
    SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram/Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk)/Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje.

    ALSO WATCH: Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit (c), Kohli, Hendricks and Yadav
    Rohit will flourish as an opener, while Kohli would get going at number three as usual. Yadav will be a force to reckon with at number four, while Hendricks cane batted in a composed manner in the middle order. Rohit's reliability makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeeper: De Kock
    He has been in the best form considering the keepers and can be highly effective as an opener.

    ALSO WATCH: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 EXCLUSIVE - JACQUES KALLIS BACKS SOUTH AFRICA OR INDIA TO CLINCH COVETED TROPHY

    All-rounders: Pretorious, Axar and Markram (vc)
    Pretorious and Axar are sure to reap dividends through their bowling. At the same time, Markram can be a force in the middle, especially as a finisher, while his effectiveness makes him Rohit's deputy.

    Bowlers: Bumrah, Rabada and Nortje
    We are going with an all-out pace attack, as the pacers have been impacting lately, while the named three have been in lethal form and won't make things easy for the batters.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Working on getting better at defending targets' - Rathour

    Match details
    Date and day:     September 28, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
    Time: 7.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Chasing team wins, with some dew factor coming in

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
