IND vs SA 2021-22: Pant breaks Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

It has been a pressing bowling attack from India that is giving a hard time to South Africa in the Boxing Day Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series at the Centurion Park on Tuesday (Day 2). In the meantime, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has scripted a remarkable Test record. Also, he has gone past legendary former Indian skipper and keeper MS Dhoni.

After seamer Mohammed Shami got rid of Temba Bavuma, who was caught behind off Pant, the keeper completed his 100th dismissal in the format. Consequently, he became the fifth third Indian to enter the 100 dismissals club. The other five happen to be Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha.

However, the unique thing about this record was that Pant became the fastest Indian to the same. He has managed to do so in 26 Tests, ten less than the previous record holders Dhoni and Saha. Nonetheless, Dhoni remains the record holder for most Test dismissals, with 294, including 256 catches and 38 stumpings. Pant has 92 catches and eight stumpings.

Match summary

Winning the toss, India managed 327, with opener KL Rahul scoring a century, while fellow opener Mayank Agarwal scored 60. After a joyous Day 1 and Day 2 being washed out due to rain, the Protea pacers struck back, with Lungi Ngidi claiming a six-for. Thanks to Mohammed Shami's four-for, the host is struggling, having lost seven wickets, while Temba Bavuma scored a half-century, having avoided a follow-on.

Brief scores: IND 327 (Rahul- 123, Mayank- 60*; Ngidi- 6/71) leads SA 167/7 (Bavuma- 52; Shami- 4/35) by 160 runs.