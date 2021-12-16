Harsha Bhogle opines on Kohli-BCCI public 'conflict', says this presents Dravid with a ticklish situation

Even as the cricket world debates over the BCCI-Kohli ODI captaincy saga, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said that this 'conflict' puts coach Rahul Dravid in a rather tricky situation.

Virat Kohli's press conference on Wednesday (December 15) has triggered a virtual face-off between the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and the Indian Test captain. Even as the cricket world debates over the BCCI-Kohli ODI captaincy saga, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said that this 'conflict' puts coach Rahul Dravid in a rather tricky situation.

Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to share his views about the supposed face-off between Virat Kohli and BCCI and added that this could add to Rahul Dravid's task of winning a Test series in South Africa. India and South Africa will play three Tests, starting December 26, followed by as many ODIs in January 2022. India's ODI and T20 skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series due to a hamstring injury.

The cricket pundit tweeted, "It should never come down to one person's word vs another, especially when they have been giants of Indian cricket. Hence, two way, open lines of communication. Helps conflicts to be resolved internally rather than in public."

Stating that one person has to lose in a face-off, which is never good, Harsha Bhogle added that this presents Rahul Dravid with a ticklish situation and that the latter's people management skills will be put to the test during the South Africa tour. The cricket expert added that Dravid would need his captain and best batsman to be happy and positive to register a win against the Proteas.

Harsha Bhogle also highlighted how such face-offs and conflicts are box-office but could prove detrimental to teams. "Eventually, the Indian cricket team has to be strong. Drawing conclusions in the public domain is hazardous when we don't know the whole truth. I speak from experience," the cricket pundit added in a series of tweets.

Although India's Test skipper Virat Kohli made it abundantly clear that he will neither lose focus nor be demotivated to perform on the field, fans are worried if Team India would put up a remarkable performance in South Africa amidst the face-off. India has never clinched a Test series win in South Africa before. Given the tricky state of affairs between the Test captain and the BCCI, fans would only hope the game does not get affected.