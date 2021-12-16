  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harsha Bhogle opines on Kohli-BCCI public 'conflict', says this presents Dravid with a ticklish situation

    Even as the cricket world debates over the BCCI-Kohli ODI captaincy saga, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said that this 'conflict' puts coach Rahul Dravid in a rather tricky situation.

    india vs south africa 2021-22 harsha bhogle opines on virat kohli bcci conflict says this presents rahul dravid with ticklish situation
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 4:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Virat Kohli's press conference on Wednesday (December 15) has triggered a virtual face-off between the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and the Indian Test captain. Even as the cricket world debates over the BCCI-Kohli ODI captaincy saga, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has said that this 'conflict' puts coach Rahul Dravid in a rather tricky situation.

    Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to share his views about the supposed face-off between Virat Kohli and BCCI and added that this could add to Rahul Dravid's task of winning a Test series in South Africa. India and South Africa will play three Tests, starting December 26, followed by as many ODIs in January 2022. India's ODI and T20 skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series due to a hamstring injury.

    Also read: IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli denies rift with Rohit Sharma, adds he's committed to Indian cricket

    The cricket pundit tweeted, "It should never come down to one person's word vs another, especially when they have been giants of Indian cricket. Hence, two way, open lines of communication. Helps conflicts to be resolved internally rather than in public."

    Stating that one person has to lose in a face-off, which is never good, Harsha Bhogle added that this presents Rahul Dravid with a ticklish situation and that the latter's people management skills will be put to the test during the South Africa tour. The cricket expert added that Dravid would need his captain and best batsman to be happy and positive to register a win against the Proteas.

    Harsha Bhogle also highlighted how such face-offs and conflicts are box-office but could prove detrimental to teams. "Eventually, the Indian cricket team has to be strong. Drawing conclusions in the public domain is hazardous when we don't know the whole truth. I speak from experience," the cricket pundit added in a series of tweets.

    Also read: All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    Although India's Test skipper Virat Kohli made it abundantly clear that he will neither lose focus nor be demotivated to perform on the field, fans are worried if Team India would put up a remarkable performance in South Africa amidst the face-off. India has never clinched a Test series win in South Africa before. Given the tricky state of affairs between the Test captain and the BCCI, fans would only hope the game does not get affected.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Rajasthan Royals' Spider-Man meme goes viral after Jos Buttler's flying catch (WATCH)-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Rajasthan Royals' Spider-Man meme goes viral after Jos Buttler's flying catch

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Team analysis, players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, streaming-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): England desperate to bounce back, looks to exploit Australia's injury woes

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: David Warner misses century again, netizens troll the Australian batter

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary [VIDEO]

    Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru gcw

    Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru

    IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?-ayh

    IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi-dnm

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon