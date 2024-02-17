Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla disclosed that Ashwin's mother faced an emergency. Ashwin's absence posed challenges for Team India, leaving them short of a key player. According to Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rules, a substitute fielder only in cases of injury or illness

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

    Indian cricket fans woke up to the shocking news that Ravichandran Ashwin, the star spinner who on Friday made history by taking his 500th Test wicket during the Rajkot Test against Sri Lanka, had withdrawn from Team India due to a family emergency. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly issued a press release confirming Ashwin's exclusion from further participation in the ongoing test match, citing a medical emergency within his family.

    Initially, the reason behind Ashwin's sudden departure was not disclosed by the BCCI. However, Rajeev Shukla, the board's Vice-President, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Ashwin's mother was facing a medical emergency, urging for her speedy recovery.

    Ashwin's exit comes on the heels of his remarkable achievement in becoming only the second Indian cricketer, after the legendary Anil Kumble, to reach the milestone of 500 Test wickets.

    India's Option As Per MCC Rules

    With Ashwin's absence, Team India finds itself short of a key player, leaving them with only 10 outfield players and four full-time bowlers for the remainder of the test match in Rajkot.

    According to the regulations set forth by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), umpires have the authority to allow a substitute fielder if they are satisfied that a player has been injured or fallen ill during the contest. 

    However, since Ashwin is neither ill nor injured, India required the consent of England captain Ben Stokes to introduce a substitute fielder in Rajkot. The substitute player, however, will be restricted from batting or bowling for the duration of the match, as per MCC rules.

    When session 1 of Day three of the third Test started, Devdutt Padikkal took to the ground as the substitute fielder for Ashwin.

    Ashwin Out of Series Vs England?

    Despite the setback, Ashwin's incredible feat of becoming the fastest Indian to claim 500 Test wickets, surpassing the record set by former India captain Kumble, remains a testament to his exceptional talent and contribution to Indian cricket. He now ranks as the second fastest to achieve this milestone, following Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

    For now, Ashwin's availability for the remaining two Test matches in Ranchi (Feb 25-29) and Dharamsala (March 7-11) hangs in the balance.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father

    Ravichandran Ashwin 500 Test wickets landmark: Cricket fraternity applauds India's milestone man; 'Anna' memes explodes snt

    Ashwin's 500 Test wickets landmark: Cricket fraternity applauds India's milestone man; 'Anna' memes explodes

    cricket 'Champion bowler who never stops to learn': Kumble congratulates Ashwin on historic 500th Test wicket osf

    'Champion bowler who never stops to learn': Kumble congratulates Ashwin on historic 500th Test wicket

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin picks up 500th Test wicket in Rajkot; WATCH historic milestone osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin joins Kumble in 500 Test wickets club; WATCH historic moment

    cricket Japanese duo break record for highest partnership in T20I in clash vs China; know who created historic feat osf

    Japanese duo break record for highest partnership in T20I in clash vs China; know who created historic feat

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to appear in court today on ED complaint over skipping summons gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to appear in court today on ED’s complaint over skipping summons

    Raveena Tandon honours late father Ravi Tandon on his birthday; unveils chowk in Juhu [PICTURES] ATG

    Raveena Tandon honours late father Ravi Tandon on his birthday; unveils chowk in Juhu [PICTURES]

    BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: 'Empty promises, empty pockets' vkp

    BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: ‘Empty promises, empty pockets’ 

    Explained What will INSAT-3DS, ISRO's newest satellite, do?

    Explained: What will INSAT-3DS, ISRO's newest satellite, do?

    Huma Qureshi slams Deepika Padukone's trolling after Koffee With Karan statement; calls it 'ridiculous' ATG

    Huma Qureshi slams Deepika Padukone's trolling after Koffee With Karan statement; calls it 'ridiculous'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon