India vs Australia: BCCI and CA expand Border-Gavaskar trophy series to five Tests for 1st time since 1991-92

The upcoming cricket season promises an intensified Test rivalry between India and Australia, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) unveiling plans for a five-Test series in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monday the extension of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India and Australia scheduled to compete in a five-Test series later this year. This marks the first time since the 1991-92 season that the series will feature five Tests. The complete schedule for the 2024-25 series is expected to be unveiled in the upcoming days.

"For the first time since 1991-92, Australia and India will compete across a five-Test series this summer. The extended series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a headline of the 2024-25 home summer schedule set to be released in the coming days," CA posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The BCCI and CA jointly announced the development.

"The BCCI remains steadfast in its dedication to preserving the rich heritage of Test Cricket, a format we hold in the highest esteem," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a CA media release.

"Our ongoing collaboration with Cricket Australia in extending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to five Tests underscores our collective commitment to nurturing and elevating Test cricket's significance.

"This extension echoes our shared vision to amplify the essence of Test cricket and uphold its legacy," he added.

India has emerged victorious in all four of the previous series against Australia, securing consecutive away Test series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Nevertheless, Pat Cummins and his team managed to defeat India in the World Test Championship final held in London last year.

The opening Test of the upcoming five-match series is scheduled to take place in Perth, although Cricket Australia (CA) has not yet released the final schedule. It is anticipated that the series will commence in late November this year.

"We are absolutely delighted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been extended to five Tests given the intense rivalry between our two great cricketing nations and the excitement this creates," CA Chairman Mike Baird said.