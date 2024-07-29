Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India to host T20 Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh to hold 2027 ODI edition: ACC

    The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that India will host the next edition of the men's Asia Cup cricket tournament in the T20 format in 2025.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 9:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 9:47 PM IST

    The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that India will host the next edition of the men's Asia Cup cricket tournament in the T20 format in 2025. This event will serve as a precursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in 2026. The ACC revealed this in its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) on Monday.

    The Asia Cup traditionally acts as a dress rehearsal for the subsequent global event, adopting the same format as the World Cup. The upcoming 2025 edition will follow this tradition by being played in the T20 format.

    The 2023 Asia Cup, hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, utilized a 'Hybrid Model' due to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan. Consequently, India played its matches in Sri Lanka.

    Looking ahead, the 2027 Asia Cup will be held in the ODI format in Bangladesh. This aligns with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to take place in South Africa that same year. Both the T20 Asia Cup in India and the 50-over Asia Cup in Bangladesh will feature 13 matches each, with a total of 26 matches allocated over the two tournaments.

    The ACC's IEOI statement outlines the scope of the Men's Asia Cup Tournament, describing it as a biennial senior men's cricket competition organized and administered by the ACC. The tournament will involve designated member teams, including Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and one non-Test playing member of the ACC selected through qualifying events.

