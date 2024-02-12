IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot clash; Devdutt Padikkal steps in

In a significant setback for the Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming Rajkot Test against England due to an ongoing quad injury.

In the ongoing India vs England Test series, India faces another setback as premier batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming Rajkot Test due to a lingering quad injury. Despite being included in the squad, Rahul's fitness concerns persist, prompting the inclusion of Devdutt Padikkal as his replacement.

The IND vs ENG Test series is currently level at 1-1, and KL Rahul's absence adds to India's challenges, especially with key players like Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer also unavailable. While Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from his injury, Rahul's prolonged fitness issue poses a significant hurdle for the team.

Having missed the Vizag Test due to the quad injury sustained in Hyderabad, Rahul's recovery has been slower than anticipated. With the gap between the second and third Tests failing to provide sufficient healing time, the decision has been made to rest Rahul for the crucial Rajkot Test.

The absence of KL Rahul and other key players leaves the Indian Cricket Team with a selection dilemma. Rajat Patidar, who made his debut in the previous game, is likely to retain his spot. However, the crucial question remains: who will step in to replace KL Rahul in the batting lineup?

Despite Cheteshwar Pujara's good form in the Ranji Trophy, the BCCI Selection Committee is reportedly leaning towards giving Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal an opportunity. As per reports, KL Rahul might require another week to achieve full fitness, making Padikkal a potential and promising choice. The Karnataka batsman has been in stellar form, amassing 556 runs in just four Ranji Trophy matches, including three centuries. Padikkal's recent success extends to unofficial Tests against England Lions, where he continued his fine form by scoring another century.

