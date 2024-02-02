Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Fans fume as Sarfaraz Khan not handed Test debut in Vizag; ask BCCI to explain

    Both Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar were included in the squad for the second Test against England following injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Patidar got the nod over Sarfaraz to replace Rahul in the playing XI, while Kuldeep Yadav replaced Jadeja.

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Fans fume as Sarfaraz Khan not handed Test debut in Vizag; ask BCCI to explain snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    The anticipation for Sarfaraz Khan's Test debut left fans disappointed once again as Rajat Patidar was selected over him for the second Test match against England in Vishakhapatnam on Friday. Both Sarfaraz and Patidar were included in the squad following injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Patidar got the nod over Sarfaraz to replace Rahul in the playing XI, while Kuldeep Yadav replaced Jadeja. This decision sparked a wave of discontent among social media users, who expressed their frustration at Sarfaraz being overlooked once more.

    India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first against the Ben Stokes-led England team in the second Test of the five-match series at the Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

    In a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it was announced that Mohammed Siraj has been released from the Indian squad for the second Test match against England in Vizag.

    "The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test," BCCI said in an official statement.

    As the second match approaches, India faces a challenge with the absence of experienced spinners and a mature batting lineup. Virat Kohli's absence due to personal reasons, along with injuries sidelining KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, leaves the team depleted in key areas.

    On the other hand, despite their victory by 28 runs in the first Test, England's spin department showcases relative inexperience with frontline spinners such as Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, and Shoaib Bashir. The absence of Jack Leach, the most experienced spinner, due to a knee injury further complicates England's bowling lineup.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Preview: India face uphill battle against England's 'Bazballers' in Vizag clash snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Preview: India face uphill battle against England's 'Bazballers' in Vizag clash

    There was a possibility of leg amputation Rishabh Pant's shocking revelation after horrific car crash snt

    'There was a possibility of amputation': Rishabh Pant's shocking revelation after horrific car crash

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Khan aims to emulate legends Kohli, Richards and Miandad after Test call-up snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Khan aims to emulate legends Kohli, Richards and Miandad after Test call-up

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: I'm relentlessly trying to learn from Virat Kohli's batting, says Rajat Patidar (WATCH) snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: I'm relentlessly trying to learn from Virat Kohli's batting, says Rajat Patidar (WATCH)

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: James Anderson returns, Shoaib Bashir included in England's playing XI for Vizag clash snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: James Anderson returns, Shoaib Bashir included in England's playing XI for Vizag clash

    Recent Stories

    Iconic Gold Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan to Rakul Preet Singh, best red carpet looks RKK

    Iconic Gold Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan to Rakul Preet Singh, best red carpet looks

    Bengaluru: Son allegedly murders mother over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police vkp

    Bengaluru: Son murders mother allegedly over denied meal, surrenders to KR Puram Police

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time in liquor policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time in liquor policy case

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-365 02 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-365 02 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas, Saranya Pradeep's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on RBA

    Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon