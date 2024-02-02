IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Fans fume as Sarfaraz Khan not handed Test debut in Vizag; ask BCCI to explain

Both Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar were included in the squad for the second Test against England following injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Patidar got the nod over Sarfaraz to replace Rahul in the playing XI, while Kuldeep Yadav replaced Jadeja.

The anticipation for Sarfaraz Khan's Test debut left fans disappointed once again as Rajat Patidar was selected over him for the second Test match against England in Vishakhapatnam on Friday. Both Sarfaraz and Patidar were included in the squad following injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Patidar got the nod over Sarfaraz to replace Rahul in the playing XI, while Kuldeep Yadav replaced Jadeja. This decision sparked a wave of discontent among social media users, who expressed their frustration at Sarfaraz being overlooked once more.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first against the Ben Stokes-led England team in the second Test of the five-match series at the Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

In a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it was announced that Mohammed Siraj has been released from the Indian squad for the second Test match against England in Vizag.

"The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test," BCCI said in an official statement.

As the second match approaches, India faces a challenge with the absence of experienced spinners and a mature batting lineup. Virat Kohli's absence due to personal reasons, along with injuries sidelining KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, leaves the team depleted in key areas.

On the other hand, despite their victory by 28 runs in the first Test, England's spin department showcases relative inexperience with frontline spinners such as Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, and Shoaib Bashir. The absence of Jack Leach, the most experienced spinner, due to a knee injury further complicates England's bowling lineup.