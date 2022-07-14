IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter

India possesses the opening lead in the three-game ODI series against England. The former would aim to seal the series on Thursday, despite Virat Kohli's uncertainty.

A confident Team India looks to overpower England with another dominant show in the second One-Day International (ODI), to be held at Lord's in London on Thursday, despite former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli's uncertainty due to his groin injury and unstable form. Kohli has still not been cleared to compete in the second game. However, Kohli's no-show across formats hasn't affected the team in any manner, as it has been playing exceptionally well in the limited-overs format. After winning the Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-1, it trotted to a practical 10-wicket conquest in the opening ODI.

The negative aspect of Kohli not being available is not getting a solid show from the country's premier batter in pressure games. On the flip side, his inferior form is a prospect for others to showcase their unique talent so they can win games on their own on the big stage, as Suryakumar Yadav did during the final T20I in Nottingham.

ALSO READ: TENDULKAR-GANGULY TO ROHIT-DHAWAN - CHECK OUT THE PAIRS WITH MOST 100-PLUS ODI STANDS

Groin strain can easily exacerbate into a proper tear if a player rushes himself to playing. A fast single or a speedy turnaround during a double can unknowingly degenerate the player's condition if he takes the field without being hundred per cent fit. At times, some injuries are a blessing in disguise for the team management to avoid a tough call, and Kohli's groin strain could be that.

Rohit Sharma and his men will hope that the pitch at the Lord's plays out like The Oval, where conditions helped them get lateral seam movement, both in the air and off the track. With Bumrah in the form of his life and the ever-dependable Mohammed Shami ready to oppress the opposition with a handful of his tricks, Rohit will focus more on having Shreyas Iyer in the XI and his ever compounding problems of facing the short ball.

ALSO READ: 'GOOD TO HEAR NASSER HUSSAIN AGREE' - TENDULKAR COMES UP WITH ULTIMATE PRAISE FOR BUMRAH

The bowlers worldwide have troubled Iyer with the short-pitched deliveries, and his predictable trigger movement towards the leg, looking to make room, is no longer working out. A player like Deepak is being made to sit out in formats because of the reputation of some players. Hence, Iyer is likely to feel the heat.

The conditions at The Oval were a great learning experience for Iyer. However, with a comprehensive collection of horizontal bat shots, the skipper ensured that Iyer could cool his heels in the confines of the dressing room during the series-opener. For Rohit, a 58-ball-76 is somewhat of reassurance that his process has been spot-on and that he can play the high-risk pull-shot with a successful percentage.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin's take: 'Unfair to be not ruled LBW upon switch hit'

A confident captain can make bold yet prudent decisions, and runs under his belt will allow Rohit to be more adventurous in terms of decision-making at Lord's. A batting line-up comprising Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone can scare the dawnings out of any bowler. Still, the tables turned 180 degrees at The Oval on a seamer-friendly conducive surface.

The Lord's has traditionally been a batting belter. Yet, when it comes to rookie bowlers like Prasidh Krishna, it will also mean adjusting to the Lord's ground famous slope. In comparison, some bowlers prefer bowling up the hill and some like the other way round. Managing the pitch will be the key to success at Lord's, but the current Indian side is on a roll and might complete another series win with not much fuss.

ALSO READ: JASPRIT BUMRAH'S 6-FOR IN THE OVAL ODI VS ENGLAND TAKES HIM ATOP ICC ODI PLAYER RANKINGS

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt (wk), Ben Stokes, Reece Topley and David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Match details

Date and day: July 14, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Lord's, London

Time: 5.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV