    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Despite Ravindra Jadeja's show, fans miffed with India's overall performance on Day 1

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India had a tough time against Australia on Day 1 of the third Indore Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite Ravindra Jadeja making an impact, fans were not satisfied with the overall performance of the Indians.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    On Wednesday, it was not the ideal day out for Team India on the opening day of the third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Having been bundled out for a paltry 109 on a shockingly turning track, the visitors had a great time with the bat, thanks to opener Usman Khawaja's brave 60. At the same time, leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja managed to get the four breakthroughs. Overall, the fans were not very delighted by the Indian performance.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat and brought in young opener Shubman Gill for wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul. While Rohit was gone twice in the opening over of the day off seamer Mitchell Starc, Australia, failing to take the review, saved him. Nevertheless, as the spinners were introduced in the sixth over, it opened the floodgates for the Indians.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test - Supporters take dig at Indore pitch after spinners leave India reeling on Day 1

    While the opening stand between Rohit and Gill produced 27 runs, it was the best partnership in the innings for the hosts. Meanwhile, middle-order batter Virat Kohli (22) was their highest scorer. As for the Australian bowling, orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann captured a five-for, besides being the most economical bowler for his side.

    In reply, Australia lost Travis Head (9) early after being trapped leg-before, with just 12 runs on the board, and also lost Marnus Labuschagne (31) to Jadeja soon after. However, a no-ball denied him the latter, as he and Khawaja tailored a 96-run stand for the second wicket, bringing Australia back in the innings.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 3rd Test - Kohli fans critical of umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit survives twice in the 1st over

    Following Labuschagne's dismissal, after every 20-odd runs, the Aussies lost a couple more but managed to bat steadily enough to finish the day on 156/4 and lead by 47 runs. While the Indians had some close chances with the ball, poor selection of reviews cost them, as they have no reviews left for the remainder of the Australian innings. However, it appears that the track might have become slightly better to bat on, while it would be intriguing to see how the visitors fare early on Day 2.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
