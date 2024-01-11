Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India's probable playing XI for the T20I clash in Mohali; Who steps in for Virat Kohli?

    With the much-anticipated T20I series between India and Afghanistan about to kick off in Mohali, speculation arises over India's playing XI.

    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    In the upcoming first T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan in Mohali, Team India is set for a showdown under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, marking his return to T20I action since the World Cup 2022. However, the absence of star batsman Virat Kohli in the first game, citing personal reasons, raises questions about the batting lineup.

    As per the anticipated playing XI, Yashasvi Jaiswal is slated to open with Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill is expected to take the No. 3 spot in Kohli's absence. The return of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson adds depth to the lineup, especially after his impressive century against South Africa in the recent ODI series.

    With the experienced duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah given a rest from bowling duties, the pace attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh, supported by Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan. Despite the absence of spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal, Team India boasts a versatile spin department with the likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar.

    The predicted playing XI for India:

    Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and a choice between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, alongside Mukesh Kumar. The lineup reflects a strategic blend of experience and fresh talent as India aims to secure victory in the series opener.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
