ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised

It turned out to be an unconventional one-sided final during the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. As record six-time former champion Australia faced off against two-time defending champion England at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the former routed the latter by 71 runs, scripting a comfortable win for its seventh title. However, Twitter was left surprised by this one-sided encounter and expressed their surprise and frustration, besides congratulating Australia.

Winning the toss, England opted to bowl, as Australia was onto the attack right from the start. Openers Alyssa Healy (170) and Rachael Haynes (68) put on a 160-run stand before the latter fell in the 30th over. It was followed by another splendid 156-run partnership for the second wicket between Healy and Beth Mooney (62). Australia went past 300 by the 46th over when the former was eventually dismissed.

The incoming batters contributed lowly but managed to help Australia get past 350 and finish at a highly challenging total of 356/5. For England, medium-pacer Anya Shrubsole claimed three and was also the most economical. In reply, England was under pressure and lost its openers by the seventh over of the powerplay after scoring 38 runs.

A 48-run stand ensued between skipper Heather Knight (26) and Natalie Sciver (148*) before the former departed in the 15th. While at 129, Amy Jones (20) was dismissed, it led to a 50-run partnership between Sciver and Sophia Dunkley (23), as the former seemed to be in good form and continuing her onslaught. Once the latter was dismissed in the 28th, the incoming batters could hardly contribute anything significant to support Sciver.

Eventually, England was bundled out for 285 by the 44th over, as Australia lifted the coveted trophy for its record-extending seventh time. For Australia, spinners Alana King and Jess Jonassen claimed three each, while pacer Megan Schutt was convincingly economical. Meanwhile:

Healy has the most runs (299) in an ICC tournament semis and final.

Healy also produced the highest score in an ODI World Cup final.

Healy is the first to score 500-plus runs in a Women's World Cup edition.

Australia registered the highest total in a Women's World Cup final.

Healy became the second after Debbie Hockley to score a century in consecutive Women's World Cup innings.

Healy is the first to score tons in the semis and final of a World Cup.

Healy has scored the most runs by a wicketkeeper-batter in a Women's ODI series (around 500).

Healy is the second wicketkeeper-batter to score many hundreds in a Women's ODI series after Rachel Priest.

Rachael Haynes and Healy become the first pair to script three 100-plus opening stands in a Women's ODI series.

Haynes and Healy (around 700) have scored the most partnership runs in a Women's ODI series.

The collaboration of 160 between Haynes and Healy is the highest in a Women's World Cup final.

Brief scores: AUS 356/5 (Healy- 170, Haynes- 68, Mooney- 62; Shrubsole- 3/46) defeated ENG 285 (Sciver- 148*; King- 3/64, Jonassen- 3/57) by 71 runs.