ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England battered India by ten wickets in the semis in Adelaide on Thursday. Thus, the Three Lions set a date with Pakistan in the final, while the Indians have been heartbroken.

It was an unexpected one-sided domination from England, as the former world champion knocked out fellow former champion India by ten wickets in the semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Consequently, the former has set a date with another former champion Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, as one of the sides would be lifting their second T20WC title. Although it seemed like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya had steered the Indians to a challenging total, the English openers looked invincibles. They got the job done independently, leaving the Indian fans heartbroken.

Winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler opted to bowl, as India lost opener KL Rahul (5) in the second over of the PowerPlay to pacer Chris Woakes, with just nine runs on the board. However, Rohit (27) and Kohli (50) added 47 for the second wicket before the former departed to pacer Chris Jordan in the ninth and lost Suryakumar Yadav (14) to leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the 12th at 75.

Nonetheless, Kohli and Pandya (63) took charge and contributed to a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, just after scoring his 37th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century, the former departed to Jordan. While the latter lasted until the final bowl, bringing up his third T20I 50, the Men in Blue managed a just above-par total of 168/6 as he hit his wicket in the final delivery of the innings off Jordan.

For the Three Lions, Jordan grabbed three, while Rashid was economical. In reply, it was a real hammering from the English openers, as Buttler (80) and Hales (86) struck their respective 18th and 11th T20I half-centuries, giving no chance to the Indian bowlers and sealing an emphatic 10-wicket conquest to sail into the final.

For the Indians, pacer Arshdeep Singh and leg-spinner Axar Patel were the most economical, but not enough to see India home.

Brief scores: IND 168/6 (Kohli- 50, Pandya- 63; Jordan- 3/43) lost to ENG 170/0 in 16 overs (Buttler- 80, Hales- 86; Arshdeep- 0/15) by ten wickets.