Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England battered India by ten wickets in the semis in Adelaide on Thursday. Thus, the Three Lions set a date with Pakistan in the final, while the Indians have been heartbroken.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, India vs England: IND devastated as ENG thrash Men in Blue out to set final date with PAK/Pakistan-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    It was an unexpected one-sided domination from England, as the former world champion knocked out fellow former champion India by ten wickets in the semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Consequently, the former has set a date with another former champion Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, as one of the sides would be lifting their second T20WC title. Although it seemed like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya had steered the Indians to a challenging total, the English openers looked invincibles. They got the job done independently, leaving the Indian fans heartbroken.

    Winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler opted to bowl, as India lost opener KL Rahul (5) in the second over of the PowerPlay to pacer Chris Woakes, with just nine runs on the board. However, Rohit (27) and Kohli (50) added 47 for the second wicket before the former departed to pacer Chris Jordan in the ninth and lost Suryakumar Yadav (14) to leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the 12th at 75.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Nonetheless, Kohli and Pandya (63) took charge and contributed to a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, just after scoring his 37th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century, the former departed to Jordan. While the latter lasted until the final bowl, bringing up his third T20I 50, the Men in Blue managed a just above-par total of 168/6 as he hit his wicket in the final delivery of the innings off Jordan.

    For the Three Lions, Jordan grabbed three, while Rashid was economical. In reply, it was a real hammering from the English openers, as Buttler (80) and Hales (86) struck their respective 18th and 11th T20I half-centuries, giving no chance to the Indian bowlers and sealing an emphatic 10-wicket conquest to sail into the final.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - A LOOK BACK AT PAKISTAN'S ROAD TO THE GRAND FINAL

    For the Indians, pacer Arshdeep Singh and leg-spinner Axar Patel were the most economical, but not enough to see India home.
    Brief scores: IND 168/6 (Kohli- 50, Pandya- 63; Jordan- 3/43) lost to ENG 170/0 in 16 overs (Buttler- 80, Hales- 86; Arshdeep- 0/15) by ten wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is who former Pakistani cricketers and fans want to face in final-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's who former Pakistani cricketers and fans want to face in final

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India locked in tricky challenge between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, feels MSK Prasad-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India locked in 'tricky challenge' between Pant and Karthik, feels MSK Prasad

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England preview: Can Rohit Sharma and co get out of the knockout jinx?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Can Rohit Sharma and co get out of the knockout jinx?

    Recent Stories

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Nirahua's HOT rain dance on Tani Chhoo La goes viral on YouTube RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's HOT rain dance on 'Tani Chhoo La’ goes viral on YouTube

    Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Apple may introduce Custom Accessibility mode to iPhone iPad with iOS 16 2 update Report gcw

    Apple may introduce 'Custom Accessibility' mode to iPhone, iPad with iOS 16.2 update: Report

    Centre mandates Aadhar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details - adt

    Centre mandates Aadhaar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon