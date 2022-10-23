Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Wanted to make use of the long square boundaries' - Arshdeep Singh

    On Sunday, the Indian bowlers gave the Pakistan batters a hard time in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh explained the plan of the Indians.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Wanted to make use of the long square boundaries - Arshdeep Singh-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 4:28 PM IST

    It was a decent outing from the Indian side from a bowling perspective in its Super 12 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against arch-rival Pakistan at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The Pakistan side could manage 159/8, thanks to twin half-centuries from Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) on a tricky-looking surface and the longer square boundaries. However, the Indian pacers did a great job, especially Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, seizing three wickets each. In the meantime, the former clarified that the Indians planned to use the long square boundaries.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Speaking to the broadcaster after the Pakistan innings, Arshdeep noted, "I just wanted to enjoy the moment. I guess it will never come again, so I just wanted to enjoy myself and have fun. We wanted to use the long square boundaries, so the plan was to hit the wickets and the pads. I guess we will do our best and chase this down."

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    As for the Pakistani innings, after the openers fumbled, Masood and Iftikhar struck their third and second Twenty20 International (T20I) 50s, resulting in a 76-run partnership for the third wicket, steadying its innings. India tightened the screws after the 13th over, as the incoming batters could not add anything significant but enough to allow Pakistan to finish at a par total of 159.8.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    In reply, India is off to a rattling start, having lost four wickets for just 40 by the ninth over. Incidentally, India has a good record of chasing a score under 170, having not lost while chasing suck total since New Zealand in Nagpur in 2016.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2022, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Why did India opt for Mohammed Shami over Harshal Patel against Pakistan? Anil Kumble explains-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Why did India opt for Shami over Harshal? Kumble explains

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: You feel grateful to be a part of this game - Virat Kohli-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'You feel grateful to be a part of this game' - Virat Kohli

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Men in Blue move in with 3 seamers, as India opts to field against Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Men in Blue move in with 3 seamers, as India opts to field

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: All-round Sri Lanka has it easy over Ireland-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs SL: All-round Sri Lanka has it easy over Ireland

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Kali Puja 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook, Images and WhatsApp Quotes to share with loved ones RBA

    Kali Puja 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook, Images and WhatsApp Quotes to share with loved ones

    Mumbai Speeding Ferrari SF90 Stradale rams into a railing

    Mumbai: Speeding Ferrari SF90 Stradale rams into a railing

    Shadab Siddiqui talks about his collaboration with Sajid Khan and more

    Shadab Siddiqui talks about his collaboration with Sajid Khan and more

    Rishi Sunak officially enters UK PM race says Want to fix our economy deliver for country gcw

    Rishi Sunak officially enters UK PM race, says 'Want to fix our economy, deliver for country'

    SEXY VIDEO ALERT: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi goes topless and wishes Happy Diwali; fan says 'Sharam karo' RBA

    SEXY VIDEO ALERT: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi goes topless and wishes Happy Diwali; fan says 'Sharam karo'

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon