ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Wanted to make use of the long square boundaries' - Arshdeep Singh

On Sunday, the Indian bowlers gave the Pakistan batters a hard time in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh explained the plan of the Indians.

It was a decent outing from the Indian side from a bowling perspective in its Super 12 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against arch-rival Pakistan at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The Pakistan side could manage 159/8, thanks to twin half-centuries from Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) on a tricky-looking surface and the longer square boundaries. However, the Indian pacers did a great job, especially Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, seizing three wickets each. In the meantime, the former clarified that the Indians planned to use the long square boundaries.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the Pakistan innings, Arshdeep noted, "I just wanted to enjoy the moment. I guess it will never come again, so I just wanted to enjoy myself and have fun. We wanted to use the long square boundaries, so the plan was to hit the wickets and the pads. I guess we will do our best and chase this down."

As for the Pakistani innings, after the openers fumbled, Masood and Iftikhar struck their third and second Twenty20 International (T20I) 50s, resulting in a 76-run partnership for the third wicket, steadying its innings. India tightened the screws after the 13th over, as the incoming batters could not add anything significant but enough to allow Pakistan to finish at a par total of 159.8.

In reply, India is off to a rattling start, having lost four wickets for just 40 by the ninth over. Incidentally, India has a good record of chasing a score under 170, having not lost while chasing suck total since New Zealand in Nagpur in 2016.