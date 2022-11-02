ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India and Bangladesh face off in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 in Adelaide on Wednesday. As the race for semis intensifies, here are the ultimate fantasy XI, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and more.

    After a competitive but disappointing outing in the previous Super 12 game against South Africa, Team India is set to take on sub-continent neighbour Bangladesh in its next Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Both teams are firmly in the race for the semis, locked on four points in the second and third spots after South Africa, while the Indians are ahead in the net run rate (NRR). A win for either side today would virtually seal their place in the semis, but both sides would need to work hard for that. Here, we present the ultimate fantasy XI, probable XI, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     KL Rahul (wk & vc), Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.
    BAN: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Kohli (vc), Yadav, Hossain Shanto and Hossain
    Shanto and Kohli to act as openers here, with Yadav dominating at number three, which has been his strength, while Hossain has been decent in the middle-order. Kohli's good form makes him the deputy captain.

    Wicketkeeper: Liton
    While Karthik has fared well, Liton has been far more brilliant, thanks to his youth, whereas he has also managed well as a batter.

    All-rounders: Pandya and Shakib
    Both men are no-brainers in every department they feature in and have been extremely handy in the competition so far.

    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep, Taskin (c) and Mahmud
    In an all-out pace attack, the four have been deadly and economical simultaneously. Although the Adelaide track is known to assist the spinners somewhat, given the overcast conditions, seam and swing will likely play a vital role. Taskin's effectiveness makes him the skipper.

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 2, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with a better team and consistency

