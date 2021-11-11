  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and more laud New Zealand's brilliant win over England

    New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semis on Wednesday. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have lauded its performance as it reaches its third successive ICC tournament final.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ (Semi-Final): Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Twitter reactions-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 1:32 PM IST
    New Zealand seems on an unstoppable streak across formats. On Wednesday, it trumped former champion England by five wickets in the semis of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As a result, NZ has reached its third successive final in the ICC tournaments across formats.

    While the Kiwis won the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year, it ended as the runner up to England in the ICC World Cup 2019. In the meantime, it would be awaiting the winner of Pakistan vs Australia clash from Thursday, while the final would be played at the same venue on Sunday.

    FULL SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup - England vs New Zealand (Semi-Final)

    Following NZ’s win, the entire cricketing world applauded it for its consistent and glorious performance so far, with some even backing the side as a favourite to lift its maiden T20WC title. Also, a couple of Indian legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took to their Twitter handles to laud the Kiwis for being superb in the tournament so far.

    “What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game. Great knock by Mitchell, who was well supported by Conway & Neesham. Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to!” wrote Tendulkar.

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021: Determined Daryl Mitchell helps New Zealand trump England, reaches maiden tournament final

    “Best game of the World Cup. Wow, Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals NZ #ENGvsNZ,” wrote Sehwag. Also, legendary former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to add his bit and applaud the Kiwis.

    “After reaching the 2015 WC final, 2019 WC final and the World Test Championship final, which they won, New Zealand reach another World Cup Final. They are not just a likeable team, but absolute champions. Fantastic win today #ENGvsNZ,” he noted.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 1:32 PM IST
