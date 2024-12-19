ICC reaches breakthrough in 2025 Champions Trophy impasse, hybrid model agreed for India-Pakistan matches

The ICC has reached a breakthrough in the 2025 Champions Trophy impasse, agreeing to a hybrid model where India and Pakistan's matches will be played at neutral venues.

After months of uncertainty, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally reached a breakthrough in the 2025 Champions Trophy impasse. A hybrid model has been agreed upon, paving the way for a smooth conduct of the tournament.

The agreement stipulates that India's matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played at a neutral venue. In return, Pakistan's matches in ICC events hosted by India will also be played at a neutral venue. This agreement applies to several upcoming ICC events, including the 2025 men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women's ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The neutral venue for each event will be proposed by the tournament host board and approved by the ICC. The agreement could also apply to the 2028 women's T20 World Cup, which has been awarded to Pakistan.

Additionally, the ICC has given the green light for a triangular T20I tournament involving India, Pakistan, and another Asian Full Member nation, subject to the tournament being played at a neutral venue. This idea arose as compensation for Pakistan losing out on hosting India's matches in 2025 Champions Trophy.

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, but the tournament schedule is yet to be released.

