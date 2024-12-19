ICC reaches breakthrough in 2025 Champions Trophy impasse, hybrid model agreed for India-Pakistan matches

The ICC has reached a breakthrough in the 2025 Champions Trophy impasse, agreeing to a hybrid model where India and Pakistan's matches will be played at neutral venues.

ICC reaches breakthrough in 2025 Champions Trophy impasse, hybrid model agreed for India-Pakistan matches dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 5:03 PM IST

After months of uncertainty, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally reached a breakthrough in the 2025 Champions Trophy impasse. A hybrid model has been agreed upon, paving the way for a smooth conduct of the tournament.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin returns home to hero's welcome after announcing retirement (WATCH)

The agreement stipulates that India's matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played at a neutral venue. In return, Pakistan's matches in ICC events hosted by India will also be played at a neutral venue. This agreement applies to several upcoming ICC events, including the 2025 men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women's ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The neutral venue for each event will be proposed by the tournament host board and approved by the ICC. The agreement could also apply to the 2028 women's T20 World Cup, which has been awarded to Pakistan.

Additionally, the ICC has given the green light for a triangular T20I tournament involving India, Pakistan, and another Asian Full Member nation, subject to the tournament being played at a neutral venue. This idea arose as compensation for Pakistan losing out on hosting India's matches in 2025 Champions Trophy.

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19, but the tournament schedule is yet to be released. 

Also Read: Ashwin's retirement: Sudden or planned? Friend reveals months of contemplation behind decision; read post

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ravichandran Ashwin returns home to hero's welcome after announcing retirement dmn

Ravichandran Ashwin returns home to hero's welcome after announcing retirement (WATCH)

Ashwin retirement: Sudden or planned? Friend reveals months of contemplation behind decision; read post snt

Ashwin's retirement: Sudden or planned? Friend reveals months of contemplation behind decision; read post

Joe Root regains top spot in ICC Test batting rankings; Jasprit Bumrah retain position as No.1 bowler dmn

Joe Root regains top spot in ICC Test batting rankings; Jasprit Bumrah retain position as No.1 bowler

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw snt

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw

Ashwin retires: Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to 'legend of Indian cricket', reflects on 14-year journey snt

Ashwin retires: Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to 'legend of Indian cricket', reflects on 14-year journey

Recent Stories

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another 79m dmn

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another £79m

'Woman should be treated like flower in home', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies; see VIRAL post shk

'Woman should be treated like a flower', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies with a photo; see VIRAL post

Rajinikanth Chiranjeevi OnSet Clash Nagababu Revelation

Rajinikanth-Chiranjeevi's on-set clash: Nagababu Reveals

Is Virat Kohli shifting to London with his family? Here's what coach Raj Kumar said RBA

Is Virat Kohli shifting to London with his family? Here's what coach Raj Kumar said

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control AJR

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon