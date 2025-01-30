‘I want him to enjoy the game’: Harbhajan Singh’s advice to Virat Kohli on his Ranji Trophy return

The hometown hero Virat Kohli returned to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his first Ranji Trophy match since 2012.

I want him to enjoy the game: Harbhajan Singhs advice to Virat Kohli on his Ranji Trophy return HRD
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 9:51 PM IST

"Enjoy" is the simple message former spinner Harbhajan Singh had for Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli, who is currently playing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Railways.

The hometown hero returned to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his first Ranji Trophy match since 2012. Fans turned up in large numbers and filled the stadium to catch a glimpse of their beloved star in action.

The crowd went wild when a fan managed to slip past the security and made his way onto the field to touch Virat's feet while he was stationed at the slips.

Also read: Virat Kohli effect! Large crowd gathers to see star batter's Ranji Trophy return for Delhi; WATCH viral videos

For Harbhajan, whether Virat scores runs or not is a different matter altogether. He just wants Virat to enjoy cricket and impart knowledge to India's young crop of talent.

"Virat Kohli is a role model. Youngsters will look up to him. If he scores runs or doesn't, it is a different matter. If I was Virat Kohli, it would be to enjoy. When we start playing cricket because we enjoy it," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

"When you reach Virat's level, the pressure and expectations take the front seat while enjoyment takes the back seat. I want him to enjoy the game and tell youngsters how to be Virat Kohli," he added.

Virat's return to the domestic circuit comes during a phase when runs have eluded him. Last year, the 36-year-old had an underwhelming run across all formats, considering the standards he has set for himself.

Also read: Virat Kohli's Ranji return: 'Kohli ko bowling do, RCB' chants fill Arun Jaitley Stadium; WATCH viral video

Virat ended 2024 with just 655 international runs in 23 matches and 32 innings, averaging 21.83, with one century and two fifties. His best score of the year was an unbeaten century in Perth against Australia.

When one takes a closer look at his statistics, Virat's prolonged dry spell in red-ball formats stands out. In 10 Tests last year, the seasoned star scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52, with only one century and one fifty.

Harbhajan had a simple solution for Virat to cure his run-scoring woes: "Occupy the crease." The former spinner believes that if the 36-year-old spends time on the crease, runs will naturally flow from his bat.

"When he goes out to bat, he should occupy the crease and spend three to four hours. Even if Virat scores zero, he will still be Virat Kohli. He will never be a lesser player. His achievements are very big. He should occupy the crease, and if he does that, he will score runs," he added.

