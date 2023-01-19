Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career

    Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He retired from international cricket in 2019 and has bid farewell to the sport following his final stint with Surrey.

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Legendary South African batter Hashim Amla has professed that he is retiring from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on his notable career that has spanned two decades. The 39-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 and endorsed his all-cricket retirement to his English county side Surrey.

    "Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary South African batter has declared his playing career over. From everyone at Surrey, thank you for everything Hash. @amlahash," Surrey documented in a tweet. One of the most artistic batters in the history of South African cricket, Amla collected 18,672 runs for the Proteas in 124 Tests, 181 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 44 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) from 2004-2019.

    Amla has also scripted quite some records for his nation, becoming the foremost and only Proteas' batter to strike a triple ton in Tests. His unbeaten 311 versus England at The Oval in London in July 2012 remains the top Test score by a South African to date. "I have great memories of the Oval ground, and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been," Amla told Surrey's website.

    Having played for Surrey as an overseas player in 2013 and 2014, Amla was roped in by the county again in 2019, helping it conquer the County Championship title last year. Alec Stewart (Surrey's director of cricket), working with Amla throughout his diverse spells with Surrey, characterised the South African as a "true professional and a great of the game".

    "Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field. As well as posting big scores at vital moments, he has also shown his willingness to dig in and do what is needed to get his team a result in challenging games," commented Stewart.

    "I can't thank him enough for what he has done for Surrey and hold him up as an example to all young players of what a true professional looks like," Stewart concluded. Amla's forthcoming project would be a coaching stint at MI Cape Town in the ongoing SA20, where he will perform the duties of the batting coach.

