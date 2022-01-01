Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes

A new year is here, as we have bid adieu to 2021 and welcomed 2022. The Indian cricket fraternity is looking forward to a prosperous new year. Meanwhile, the cricketers poured in wishes.

We are finally in the 2022 era, as the world is celebrating the first day of the new year. The Indian cricketing fraternity has also welcomed the new year with excitement and thrill, looking forward to a successful year. Most of the cricketers poured in wishes on their social media handles, giving their best wishes for the same.

Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul shared a video, thanking the bygone year 2021. In the meantime, Test skipper Virat Kohli shared pictures with his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma, along with his teammates and wrote, “We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity.”

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra noted, “Here’s wishing you, your family and loved ones a very Happy and Healthy 2022. Stay safe. Stay blessed”. On the other hand, former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel penned, “For most of us, 2021 was not a year that can be recalled with lots of fondness, but we all can be optimistic that #NewYear2022 will be better. Wishing all of you a healthy #NewYear.”

As for former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, he wished, “Happy and a safe new year everyone”. Meanwhile, India’s chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared a photo with his coaches and captioned, “Here comes 2022 with full of possibilities, opportunities, new dreams and fresh starts”. Moreover, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri shared a dance video with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, besides noting, “Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you”.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer shared a meme video to wish his followers. In contrast, fellow former opener Virender Sehwag shared an image with his family, captioning, “2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year.”

VVS Laxman did his part by wishing on Twitter, as he wrote, “To a New Year, a New Journey, New Learnings and New Memories. Wishing you a happy, safe and healthy New Year. Happy New Year.” Also, legendary former Indian and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar composed, “That time of the year when we’ll do 2̶0̶2̶1̶ 2022. Time for a reboot! Wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year 2022.”