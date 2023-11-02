Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Goosebumps! Vande Mataram reverberates in Wankhede Stadium after India crush SL in WC clash (WATCH)

    India qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals after defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Following the win, fans erupted to celebrate the Men in Blue's victory as they sang Vande Mataram with jubilation.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 8:58 PM IST

    India became the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 following a colossal 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The comprehensive win unfolded with a stellar performance from Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who decimated the Sri Lankan batting order. The Islanders were skittled out for a mere 55 runs in 19.4 overs while chasing India's formidable target of 358.

    Also read: ODI World Cup 2023: Indian bowlers rattle Sri Lankan team to a record defeat, Shami picks five wickets

    In the batting collapse, Kasun Rajitha emerged as the top scorer for Sri Lanka, managing 14 runs. Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana were the only other batters to reach double digits with scores of 12 each.

    India, after being put in to bat, posted a commanding total of 357 for 8. The Indian batting prowess was showcased through significant contributions from Virat Kohli, who scored 88 off 94 balls, Shubman Gill, who crafted 92 off 92 deliveries, and Shreyas Iyer, amassing 82 off just 56 balls. These stellar performances propelled India to a formidable total. The late surge was facilitated by Ravindra Jadeja's 35 runs off 24 balls, pushing India beyond the 350-run mark.

    Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka emerged as the standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 80 runs in his ten overs.

    Also read: 'Sachin, Sachin': Fans chant Tendulkar's name at Wankhede Stadium during India vs Sri Lanka WC clash (WATCH)

    The victory not only secured India's place in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals but also showcased their dominant form and depth in both batting and bowling departments, setting a formidable standard in the tournament.

    Brief Scores:

    India: 357 for 8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 88, Shubman Gill 92, Shreyas Iyer 82; Dilshan Madhushanka 5/80).

    Sri Lanka: 55 all out in 19.4 overs (Kasun Rajitha 14; Mohammed Shami 5/18, Mohammed Siraj 3/16).

    Following this win, the crowd at Wankhede Stadium erupted in celebration as they jubilantly sang the iconic song 'Ma Tujhe Salam - Vande Mataram'. Videos of fans singing in chorus have gone viral on X, giving a goosebumps moment for Indians.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 8:58 PM IST
