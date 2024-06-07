Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma

    Abhishek Nayar, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach, praises India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan, highlighting his incredible journey from being omitted from the 2011 World Cup squad to becoming a cricket icon through sheer hard work and dedication.

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    Abhishek Nayar, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach, has lavished praise on India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan. He highlighted how Rohit's exclusion from the 2011 World Cup squad spurred a remarkable transformation.

    Rohit Sharma has undoubtedly become one of Indian cricket's biggest stars, largely due to his relentless dedication. From being labeled as a "Maggi man" to earning the moniker "Hitman," Rohit has transformed his career and earned immense fan adoration.

    Starting his career as a middle-order batsman, Rohit Sharma was highly touted but struggled with inconsistency and criticism for giving away his wicket too easily. Despite being part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007, his inconsistency led to his omission from the 2011 ICC World Cup squad.

    However, this setback proved to be a turning point for Rohit Sharma. He reinvented himself, moving up to open the batting during the 2013 Champions Trophy, which transformed his career. Since then, Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the best opening batsmen in cricket history, playing a pivotal role in India's dominance.

    Abhishek Nayar, a close friend of Rohit Sharma, emphasised the immense effort Rohit put in after 2011, something few can match. He recalled Rohit's determination to return as a better player, saying, "A lot of people talk about Rohit Sharma's talent and that he is a gifted player, but with the hard work he put in, not many people can do that."

    Speaking to TRS, Nayar shared Rohit's resolve post-2011: "'I have to work so hard that people will say this is the new Rohit Sharma.'" Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India has started the T20 World Cup 2024 strongly, defeating Ireland and now preparing to face Pakistan on June 9th.

    Also Read: T20 WC 2024:Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, the Mumbai-born engineer-turned-cricketer who won the super over for USA

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 5:20 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar playing ukulele after US win over Pakistan wins hearts (WATCH) vkp

    T20 WC 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar playing ukulele after US win over Pakistan wins hearts (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024:Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, the Mumbai-born engineer-turned-cricketer who won the super over for USA osf

    T20 WC 2024:Meet Saurabh Netravalkar, the Mumbai-born engineer-turned-cricketer who won the super over for USA

    T20 World Cup 2024 PAK vs USA Disgruntled fan emotional outburst after pakistan defeat to usa goes viral watch snt

    'Tired of Pakistan team': Disgruntled fan's emotional outburst after T20 WC defeat to USA goes viral (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA stuns Pakistan in a thrilling super over win osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA stuns Pakistan in a thrilling super over win

    T20 World Cup 2024: Nitish Kumar's heroics force Super Over in thrilling tie between USA and Pakistan osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Nitish Kumar's heroics force Super Over in thrilling tie between USA and Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Vs USA: Internet spiraling with H-1B visa memes; What is it

    Pakistan Vs USA: Internet spiraling with H-1B visa memes; What is it

    Mouni Roy HOT pictures: 6 times the 'Naagin' actress raised temperatures with her BOLD look RKK

    Mouni Roy HOT pictures: 6 times the 'Naagin' actress raised temperatures with her BOLD look

    DOTIN Digital Academy will open its Digital Marketing Course in Kochi

    DOTIN Digital Academy will open its Digital Marketing Course in Kochi

    Kangana Ranaut slapgate Netizens react after man from actress team caught slapping woman at airport watch gcw

    Kangana Ranaut 'slapgate': Netizens react after man from actress' team caught slapping woman at airport |WATCH

    Netflix major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience snt

    Netflix's major redesign in 10 year to boost engagement: Decoding how it will change your viewing experience

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon