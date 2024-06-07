From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma

Abhishek Nayar, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach, praises India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan, highlighting his incredible journey from being omitted from the 2011 World Cup squad to becoming a cricket icon through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rohit Sharma has undoubtedly become one of Indian cricket's biggest stars, largely due to his relentless dedication. From being labeled as a "Maggi man" to earning the moniker "Hitman," Rohit has transformed his career and earned immense fan adoration.

Starting his career as a middle-order batsman, Rohit Sharma was highly touted but struggled with inconsistency and criticism for giving away his wicket too easily. Despite being part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007, his inconsistency led to his omission from the 2011 ICC World Cup squad.

However, this setback proved to be a turning point for Rohit Sharma. He reinvented himself, moving up to open the batting during the 2013 Champions Trophy, which transformed his career. Since then, Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the best opening batsmen in cricket history, playing a pivotal role in India's dominance.

Abhishek Nayar, a close friend of Rohit Sharma, emphasised the immense effort Rohit put in after 2011, something few can match. He recalled Rohit's determination to return as a better player, saying, "A lot of people talk about Rohit Sharma's talent and that he is a gifted player, but with the hard work he put in, not many people can do that."

Speaking to TRS, Nayar shared Rohit's resolve post-2011: "'I have to work so hard that people will say this is the new Rohit Sharma.'" Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India has started the T20 World Cup 2024 strongly, defeating Ireland and now preparing to face Pakistan on June 9th.

