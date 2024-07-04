From boos to cheers: 'Hardik, Hardik' chants echo at Wankhede as Mumbai celebrates T20 WC champions (WATCH)

What started as boos for Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024 has transformed into resounding cheers at the Wankhede Stadium.

What started as boos for Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya during IPL 2024 has transformed into resounding cheers at the Wankhede Stadium. The shift in sentiment marked a poignant moment during the return of India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024-winning cricket team, celebrated amidst exuberant fans and inclement weather.

Also read: 'Mumbai cha raja Rohit Sharma': Fans in Mumbai go berserk ahead of T20 WC-winning team's felicitation (WATCH)

Throughout the IPL season, Pandya endured heavy criticism from the Wankhede faithful, who voiced their displeasure with resounding boos. However, during a pivotal match against RCB, former captain Virat Kohli intervened, urging the crowd to support Pandya as their leader.

Today, that support was palpable as hundreds of fans, undeterred by monsoon showers and stringent security, gathered at the airport and later at Wankhede Stadium. They awaited the arrival of the victorious team, which clinched a historic victory against South Africa in Bridgetown.

Earlier today, the scenes outside the Delhi airport were nothing short of jubilant, with fans holding placards and waving the national flag in anticipation. As the players emerged, tired yet elated from their journey delayed by hurricane Beryl, the atmosphere turned festive. Traditional dancers and drummers welcomed the players, including Pandya, who joined in the celebrations with a dance, embodying the euphoria of the moment.

The celebrations continued at the hotel, where the team indulged in more festivities, cutting cakes shaped like their hard-earned trophy. Amidst media frenzy and heavy security, they later visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hosted them at his official residence.

Also read: 'True leader': PM Modi praised for holding Rohit, Dravid's hands instead of T20 WC 2024 trophy during photo op

For Pandya and others like Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, the journey home was a triumph of resilience and dedication. Pant, who returned to international cricket after a near-fatal car accident, saluted the crowd, while Pandya's transformation from booed player to cheered captain resonated deeply with fans.

As evening approached, the team prepared for a grand victory parade through Mumbai's streets, reminiscent of past glories like the 2007 World T20 triumph under Dhoni's leadership.

Latest Videos