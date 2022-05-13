'Crushed MI and went back': Twitter explodes after injured KKR star Pat Cummins ruled out IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a minor hip injury.

The Australian Test captain is expected to return to Sydney after suffering a hip injury, as reported by cricket.com.au.

Cummins picked seven wickets in five matches for the Shreyas Iyer-led side this season, including a match-winning 3/22 against the Mumbai Indians.

In the earlier fixture between the sides, the Australian racked up a 14-ball fifty to hand KKR a thrilling win over MI.

KKR are alive in the playoffs race by a slender margin with 10 points from 12 matches. The team will face Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Saturday before their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is expected to return to action in two weeks after skipping Australia's T20Is in Sri Lanka in early June during its all-format tour to the island nation.

