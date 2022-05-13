Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Crushed MI and went back': Twitter explodes after injured KKR star Pat Cummins ruled out IPL 2022

    Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a minor hip injury.

    Crushed MI and went back Twitter explodes after injured KKR star Pat Cummins ruled out IPL 2022
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 13, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    In a massive blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to an injury.

    The Australian Test captain is expected to return to Sydney after suffering a hip injury, as reported by cricket.com.au.

    Cummins picked seven wickets in five matches for the Shreyas Iyer-led side this season, including a match-winning 3/22 against the Mumbai Indians. 

    In the earlier fixture between the sides, the Australian racked up a 14-ball fifty to hand KKR a thrilling win over MI.

    KKR are alive in the playoffs race by a slender margin with 10 points from 12 matches. The team will face Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Saturday before their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

    The 29-year-old is expected to return to action in two weeks after skipping Australia's T20Is in Sri Lanka in early June during its all-format tour to the island nation.

    KKR fans soon took to Twitter to express their disappointment over this news with several stating that Cummins played this season only to crush Mumbai Indians. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

