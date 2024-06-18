Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family': Pak's Haris Rauf breaks silence on confrontation video

    Haris Rauf, the Pakistani fast bowler, recently addressed a viral video capturing a tense confrontation with individuals following the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. Rauf emphasized his openness to public feedback but warned against personal attacks on his family.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    Haris Rauf, the fast bowler from Pakistan, addressed a recent video circulating on social media showing a confrontation between him and unidentified individuals following the team's early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024. 

    The pacer expressed willingness to receive feedback from the public but emphasised he would take action if the feedback turned into abuse or targeted his family.

    The video captured Rauf and his wife engaged in conversation with a group of people, followed by Rauf quickly moving towards them despite attempts to hold him back. There was pushing, shouting, and visible tension before Rauf was escorted back to his wife. The incident concluded with heated exchanges as the video concluded.

    In a social-media post, Rauf broke his silence stating, "As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions."

    The recent video was reportedly filmed in the USA. Pakistan's last group-stage match at the T20 World Cup took place in Lauderhill against Ireland, which they won but did not advance to the Super Eight stage.

    As of now, the PCB has not issued a statement regarding the incident.

    Haris Rauf is a centrally contracted cricketer for Pakistan. Earlier this year, his contract was terminated by the PCB on February 15 because he had opted out of Pakistan's Test series against Australia in late 2023. However, his contract was reinstated on March 24 after what PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi termed as a "misunderstanding."

    During the T20 World Cup 2024, Rauf performed well with the ball for Pakistan, taking seven wickets in four matches with an economy rate of 6.73. Despite victories against Canada and Ireland, Pakistan's losses to the USA (in a Super Over) and India meant they did not progress from their group stage.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
