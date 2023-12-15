Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Mumbai Indians' 'forever our captain' tribute to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as skipper

    Mumbai Indians honours the departure of their iconic captain Rohit Sharma through a poignant tribute video. As the baton passes to Hardik Pandya, the emotional journey unfolds, capturing the essence of Rohit Sharma's leadership legacy.

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    In a display of gratitude and admiration, Mumbai Indians shared an emotional tribute video on social media, dedicated to their 'forever captain' Rohit Sharma. The heartfelt gesture came in the wake of the franchise's decision to entrust the captaincy to Hardik Pandya.

    The video, a nostalgic journey through the years, reminisced about Rohit Sharma's captaincy stint that commenced in 2013. In a message to their revered captain, Mumbai Indians fans expressed profound sentiments, acknowledging Rohit's pivotal role in instilling a culture of belief and resilience. Through victories and defeats spanning a remarkable decade and culminating in six coveted trophies, Rohit Sharma's leadership left an indelible mark on the franchise.

    The emotional tribute conveyed the collective gratitude of Mumbai Indians supporters, encapsulating the essence of Rohit Sharma's captaincy legacy in the iconic Blue & Gold colors. As the baton is passed to Hardik Pandya, the video serves as a poignant acknowledgment of Rohit Sharma's enduring impact on the team and the everlasting imprint of his leadership journey.

    Mumbai Indians encapsulated the sentiment in a heartfelt message:Ro,
    In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞. In victories & defeats, you asked us to 𝘚𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧, your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐎

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

