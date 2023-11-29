Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    "There is a lot of cricket left in Virat Kohli" - Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli

    In a momentous achievement, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds, garnering praise from the cricketing legend himself.

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar shared his sentiments on Virat Kohli surpassing his record for the most ODI hundreds, expressing delight that the achievement stayed within the Indian cricket fraternity. Present at the Wankhede Stadium when Kohli secured his 50th ODI century, Tendulkar acknowledged the emotional significance for Kohli, who has always looked up to him as an idol. Tendulkar emphasised that Kohli's journey is far from over, foreseeing a considerable amount of cricket, runs, and continued dedication to serving the country.

    In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Tendulkar stated, "I am so pleased he has been able to do that. I am sure that the journey has not stopped. There is a lot of cricket left in him, a lot of runs left in him. A lot of hunger and desire to achieve more for the country. I am happy that the record continues to stay with India. I have always said that the record belongs to India and it has stayed with India."

    Notably, Kohli also surpassed Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup, securing 765 runs in the 2023 World Cup. While both legends earned the Player of the Tournament award in their respective editions, Kohli's outstanding performance has set a new benchmark.

    However, Kohli's availability in white-ball cricket for the 2024 T20 World Cup is uncertain, as he has expressed a desire for a break from this format. Although he will participate in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, Kohli's decision raises questions about India's strategy for the T20 World Cup.

    Also Read: Rahul Dravid nears contract extension with BCCI amidst South Africa tour plans and IPL franchise offers

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
