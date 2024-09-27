Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record

Kamindu Mendis scored his fifth Test hundred in only his 13th innings. The 25-year-old surpassed Fawad Alam, becoming the fastest Asian to five centuries in the longest format of the game.

Sri Lanka's new batting sensation Kamindu Mendis has created a new record on Friday (September 27) by becoming the fastest Asian batter in Test cricket's history to score five centuries. The 25-year-old scored his fifth century against New Zealand on Day 2 of the second and final Test of the series in Galle. The left-handed batsman reached hundred in 147 balls, including 12 fours and a six.

Mendis is the joint-third fastest batsman to score five Test centuries. The record is in the name of West Indies batsman Everton Weekes, who achieved the feat in his 10th innings. England's Herbert Sutcliffe and Australia's Robert Harvey scored their fifth Test hundred in the 12th innings. Legendary Australia cricketer Bradman and West Indies' George Headley scored their fifth Test century in the 13th innings.

Meanwhile Kamindu has surpassed Pakistan's Fawad Alam to become the fastest Asian to five centuries in the longest format of the game. The Pakistani batsman Alam scored five Test hundreds in 22 innings.

Kamindu arrived at the crease after the dismissal of Dniesh Chandimal (116) on Day 1 with the score at 221/3. Chandimal scored his 16th Test hundred and he is now only behind Aravinda de Silva, Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most centuries for Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game.

Kamindu scored a quickfire 51 off 56 balls, taking the home sides total to 306/3 at stumps on Day 1. He along with Angelo Mathews stitched together a partnership of 117 runs, before the latter was dismissed for 88 runs in the second day.

Although Dhananjaya de Silva departed after scoring 44 runs, Kamindu and Kusal Mendis smashed New Zealand bowlers all around the park to take the score to 602/5, before the captain decided to declare. Kamindu (182) and Kusal (106) remained unbeaten. In response, New Zealand lost both their openers Tom Latham (2) and Devon Conway (9). Kane Williamson (6) and night watchman Ajaz Patel (0), will resume play at 22/2 on Day 3.

