South Africa triumphs over India in second T20I

South Africa secured a three-wicket victory against India in the second T20I. India, batting first after losing the toss, set a target of 125 runs. In reply, South Africa reached the target in 19 overs, losing seven wickets. Tristan Stubbs, who remained unbeaten on 47 runs off 41 balls, led the hosts to victory. Despite Varun Chakravarthy's impressive five-wicket haul, conceding only 17 runs in four overs, Stubbs' performance proved decisive. With this win, the Proteas have leveled the four-match series at 1-1.

Also read: Kerala's crushing victory over Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

South Africa had a shaky start, losing three wickets for 44 runs. Ryan Rickelton (13), Aiden Markram (3), and Reeza Hendricks (24) were the dismissed batsmen. Marco Jansen (7) and Stubbs then added 20 runs for the fourth wicket. Varun provided India a breakthrough by dismissing Jansen. The 33-year-old spinner then get the better of Heinrich Klaasen (2) and David Miller (0) in consecutive deliveries, reducing South Africa to 66 for 6. Ravi Bishnoi bowled Andile Simelane (7), but Stubbs, along with Gerald Coetzee (19 off 9 balls), steered South Africa to victory.

Earlier, the South African bowlers kept the Indian batsmen in check after India lost the toss and were put in to bat. Hardik Pandya was India's top scorer with 39 runs. Sanju Samson, who scored a century in the first match, was dismissed for a duck. India had a poor start, losing Samson in the third ball, bowled by Marco Jansen. Abhishek Sharma (4) was caught by Jansen while attempting a pull shot against Gerald Coetzee. Captain Suryakumar Yadav (4) was trapped lbw by Andile Simelane, leaving India at 15 for 3. Tilak Varma (20) and Axar Patel (27) then added 30 runs for the fourth wicket.

However, Aiden Markram provided South Africa with a breakthrough by dismissing Varma. Axar was soon run out after adding 25 runs with Hardik. Rinku Singh (9) couldn't shine. Hardik, along with Arshdeep (7), took the score past 120. The third T20I of the series will be play in Centurion on Wednesday.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia reveal two shock selections for Perth Test against India; check full squad

Latest Videos