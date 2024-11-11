South Africa triumphs over India in second T20I

South Africa defeated India by 3 wickets in the 2nd T20I. Varun Chakravarthy took 5 wickets but Tristan Subbs's 47 runs proved decisive. 

cricket South Africa Beats India in Second T20I: Varun Chakravarthy's 5-Wicket Haul in Vain scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

South Africa secured a three-wicket victory against India in the second T20I. India, batting first after losing the toss, set a target of 125 runs. In reply, South Africa reached the target in 19 overs, losing seven wickets. Tristan Stubbs, who remained unbeaten on 47 runs off 41 balls, led the hosts to victory. Despite Varun Chakravarthy's impressive five-wicket haul, conceding only 17 runs in four overs, Stubbs' performance proved decisive. With this win, the Proteas have leveled the four-match series at 1-1.

Also read: Kerala's crushing victory over Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

South Africa had a shaky start, losing three wickets for 44 runs. Ryan Rickelton (13), Aiden Markram (3), and Reeza Hendricks (24) were the dismissed batsmen. Marco Jansen (7) and Stubbs then added 20 runs for the fourth wicket. Varun provided India a breakthrough by dismissing Jansen. The 33-year-old spinner then get the better of Heinrich Klaasen (2) and David Miller (0) in consecutive deliveries, reducing South Africa to 66 for 6. Ravi Bishnoi bowled Andile Simelane (7), but Stubbs, along with Gerald Coetzee (19 off 9 balls), steered South Africa to victory.

Earlier, the South African bowlers kept the Indian batsmen in check after India lost the toss and were put in to bat. Hardik Pandya was India's top scorer with 39 runs. Sanju Samson, who scored a century in the first match, was dismissed for a duck. India had a poor start, losing Samson in the third ball, bowled by Marco Jansen. Abhishek Sharma (4) was caught by Jansen while attempting a pull shot against Gerald Coetzee. Captain Suryakumar Yadav (4) was trapped lbw by Andile Simelane, leaving India at 15 for 3. Tilak Varma (20) and Axar Patel (27) then added 30 runs for the fourth wicket.

However, Aiden Markram provided South Africa with a breakthrough by dismissing Varma. Axar was soon run out after adding 25 runs with Hardik. Rinku Singh (9) couldn't shine. Hardik, along with Arshdeep (7), took the score past 120. The third T20I of the series will be play in Centurion on Wednesday. 

Also read:  Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia reveal two shock selections for Perth Test against India; check full squad

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia reveal two shock selections for Perth Test against India; check full squad snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia reveal two shock selections for Perth Test against India; check full squad

cricket Kerala Dominates Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy with Innings Victory scr

Kerala's crushing victory over Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

cricket India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test scr

India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson reveals doubting ability after failures; credits SKY, Gambhir for comeback snt

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson reveals doubting ability after failures; credits SKY, Gambhir for comeback

BCCI 6-hour review meeting on India 3-0 loss to NZ: Bumrah's absence, Gambhir's coaching & more questioned snt

BCCI's 6-hour review meeting on India 3-0 loss to NZ: Bumrah's absence, Gambhir's coaching & more questioned

Recent Stories

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Stylish Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500 for Newly Wed Brides anr

Enhance Bridal Feet with Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon