    Sachin Tendulkar urges young cricketers to prioritise domestic cricket over IPL

    Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar weighs in on the ongoing debate surrounding young cricketers prioritising T20 leagues, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), over domestic cricket.

    Sachin Tendulkar urges young cricketers to prioritise domestic cricket over IPL
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    The recent exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the central contracts list by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sparked discussions on the tendency of young cricketers prioritising T20 leagues, particularly the Indian Premier League (IPL), over domestic cricket.

    In response to this trend, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar emphasised the importance of participating in India's esteemed domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy. Tendulkar, in a thoughtful note shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter), congratulated the Mumbai team on advancing to the Ranji Trophy final and delved into the significance of his own experiences playing for Mumbai in the prestigious tournament.

    "The Ranji Trophy semi-finals have been riveting! @MumbaiCricAssoc’s march into the finals was aided by a brilliant batting recovery, while the other semi-final hangs in the balance going into the last day - Madhya Pradesh need 90+ runs to win, Vidarbha need 4 wickets," wrote Tendulkar on X.

    Reflecting on his career, Tendulkar expressed his passion for representing Mumbai in first-class cricket, where he amassed 9677 runs, including 33 centuries and 41 fifties, at an average of 57.6 in 118 matches. He underscored the joy of playing alongside established India players during his formative years.

    Furthermore, Tendulkar highlighted the pivotal role of domestic cricket, particularly the Ranji Trophy, in nurturing young talent and raising the overall standard of play. He emphasized that when Team India players participate in domestic competitions, it not only elevates the game's quality for emerging talents but also provides national players with opportunities to revisit fundamental aspects of their game.

    As the Ranji Trophy has historically served as a breeding ground for budding cricket stars, Tendulkar's sentiments shed light on the need to preserve and value the significance of India's premier domestic tournament amidst the growing influence of T20 leagues.

    Also Read: Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
