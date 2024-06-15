'Rohit Sharma does care about...': Samson, Pant, and Kuldeep share their admiration for Rohit's leadership

Indian cricket stars Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Kuldeep Yadav share their admiration for Rohit Sharma ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 clash with Canada, highlighting his leadership and influence on the team.

India stars Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Kuldeep Yadav have openly expressed their admiration for India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of their crucial T20 World Cup 2024 match against Canada. They highlighted Rohit's penchant for nurturing young talent and his influence on the team.

Rohit Sharma has undoubtedly been one of India's most outstanding cricketers, particularly excelling as an opening batter. Over the past decade, he has been a pillar of strength for the team, contributing significantly to Indian cricket, earning widespread admiration and respect.

As a batsman, Rohit Sharma's performances have been nothing short of sensational. His exceptional innings have cemented his status as one of the world's best opening batters across all formats of the game. Together with Virat Kohli, he has bolstered India's batting lineup, making the team formidable.

Since assuming the captaincy of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma has undergone a remarkable transformation. In addition to his personal achievements, he has ensured that he leads his team by example and nurtures young talent, a quality that has earned him widespread appreciation.

Rishabh Pant spoke about his admiration for Rohit Sharma, emphasizing that despite achieving so much, Rohit remains eager to continue learning. In an interview with the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the match against Canada, Pant explained:

"You know, in cricket, you always level up in a different way, and you've got to keep learning. And I think that's something I really admire. He has played a lot of cricket, but at the same time, he still wants to improve himself each and every day."

Suryakumar Yadav shared his experience of playing alongside Rohit Sharma, noting that the India captain understands his game well and has a knack for going back to basics when stuck:

"He understands his game really well. I've seen many times when he's stuck, he always goes back to basics. That's one thing which I really like about him."

Sanju Samson also reflected on what he and other youngsters have learned from Rohit Sharma, highlighting the captain's authenticity and his unaffected demeanor towards media presence:

"What we all youngsters learn from him is how to be yourself, actually. He doesn't care about how many cameras are watching him or how many stump mics are listening to him. Actually, he is absolutely himself."

Kuldeep Yadav, in discussing Rohit Sharma, mentioned how the captain enjoys keeping everyone on their toes, especially the younger players:

"And obviously, he is someone who likes all the youngsters to keep him on toes all the time."

Currently leading the Indian team in T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma has steered the team to three consecutive victories. They will next be in action against Canada on June 15th.

Latest Videos