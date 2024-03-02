Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan mystery spinner's unorthodox action raises eyebrows in PSL 2024 (WATCH)

    Quetta Gladiators' mystery spinner, Usman Tariq, created a stir with his unorthodox bowling action in a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter against the Karachi Kings.

    cricket Pakistan mystery spinner's unorthodox action raises eyebrows in PSL 2024 (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Usman Tariq, a mystery spinner from Quetta Gladiators, stole the spotlight in a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against the Karachi Kings. Tariq, known for his unconventional style, made a significant impact by claiming two wickets in one over, leaving not only the batters but also fans and the Gladiators' mentor, Sir Vivian Richards, in astonishment.

    Employing a peculiar pause in his action before delivering the ball, Tariq dismissed Tim Seifert and James Vince with consecutive LBW decisions in the first and last deliveries of the seventh over in Karachi's innings. However, Tariq's distinctive technique sparked debates on social media, with some fans deeming it as an illegal action.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season osf

    Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season

    cricket Saurav Ganguly reveals reason behind DC's decision to release Sarfaraz Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 season osf

    Saurav Ganguly reveals reason behind DC's decision to release Sarfaraz Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 season

    cricket Gautam Gambhir appeals to BJP for release from Political responsibilities to focus on Cricket commitments osf

    Gautam Gambhir appeals to BJP for release from Political responsibilities to focus on Cricket commitments

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century osf

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century

    cricket Saurav Ganguly cautions against premature Dhruv Jurel-MS Dhoni comparisons osf

    Saurav Ganguly cautions against premature Dhruv Jurel-MS Dhoni comparisons

    Recent Stories

    Koodathayi case: Kerala court rejects plea to halt 'Curry and Cyanide' docu-series screening on Netflix rkn

    Koodathayi case: Kerala court rejects plea to halt 'Curry and Cyanide' docu-series screening on Netflix

    Ambani pre-wedding: Shraddha Kapoor attends with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody RKK

    Ambani bash:Shraddha Kapoor attends with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody

    After Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Delhi Police on high alert; check details AJR

    After Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Delhi Police on high alert; check details

    cricket Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season osf

    Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season

    'No party in Punjab, Gujarat and Bengal...': K Muraleedharan trolls Palode Ravi on national anthem row rkn

    'No party in Punjab, Gujarat and Bengal...': K Muraleedharan trolls Palode Ravi on national anthem row

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon