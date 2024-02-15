Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Nakhre Nahi Chalenge': Jay Shah's stern directive to contracted players amid Ishan Kishan controversy

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has issued a categorical directive, stating that all centrally contracted cricketers must actively participate in red-ball cricket within the domestic circuit.

    cricket 'Nakhre Nahi Chalenge': Jay Shah's stern directive to contracted players amid Ishan Kishan controversy osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has unequivocally stated that all centrally contracted cricketers must actively participate in red-ball cricket within the domestic circuit. Shah, speaking at the renaming ceremony of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, emphasised that the management will not entertain any excuses from players in this regard. The directive comes amidst the Ishan Kishan controversy, with reports suggesting that the BCCI has urged him to play for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy.

    While addressing reporters, Shah clarified that the announcement was not directed specifically at Kishan and emphasized its universal applicability to all cricketers not part of the national team. Shah stated, "All contracted players have been told on the phone, and I'll be writing to them too. If the chairman of selectors, coach, and captain want you to play red-ball cricket, then you gotta play. 'Nakhre Nahi Chalenge' (no tantrums)."

    Regarding Ishan Kishan, Shah highlighted the young cricketer's situation, noting that the directive applied uniformly to all players. He underscored that contracted players must adhere to the decision, and the chairman of the selection committee will have the autonomy to make appropriate calls.

    Shah emphasized that decisions would be made in consultation with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He clarified, "Whatever advice we get from the NCA — say, suppose somebody's body is not able to handle both white-ball and red-ball cricket — so we do not want to impose anything in that regard."

    For players who are fit and young, Shah made it clear that the board will not tolerate any tantrums. The message, as Shah clarified, is directed at all centrally contracted players, ensuring a consistent and disciplined approach to red-ball commitments.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma surpasses Dhoni to become 2nd highest six-hitter for India in Tests

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma surpasses Dhoni to become 2nd highest six-hitter for India in Tests osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma surpasses Dhoni to become 2nd highest six-hitter for India in Tests

    cricket Rahul Dravid to continue as India's Head Coach until T20 World Cup, confirms Jay Shah osf

    Rahul Dravid to continue as India's Head Coach until T20 World Cup, confirms Jay Shah

    cricket Sarfaraz Khan's emotional Test debut: Father celebrates son's Test cap with tears and kisses (WATCH) osf

    Sarfaraz Khan's emotional Test debut: Father celebrates son's Test cap with tears and kisses (WATCH)

    cricket India vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel receive Test caps, set to make their debuts osf

    India vs England, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel receive Test caps, set to make their debuts

    cricket Rohit Sharma set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI makes official announcement (WATCH) osf

    Rohit Sharma set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI makes official announcement (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Beagle to Boxer-7 most naughtiest dog breeds RBA

    Beagle to Boxer-7 most naughtiest dog breeds

    Mint to Lavender 6 plants to keep lizards out of your home gcw eai

    Mint to Lavender: 6 plants to keep lizards out of your home

    Trinamool leader was BJP's target': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames RSS for Sandeshkhali unrest AJR

    'Trinamool leader was BJP's target': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee blames RSS for Sandeshkhali unrest

    BREAKING Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate, says Pak media snt

    BREAKING: Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate

    Kerala: Forest department clarifies on tiger's death; says cable trap killed the wild cat rkn

    Kerala: Forest department clarifies on tiger's death; says cable trap killed the wild cat

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon