Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mohammed Shami questions Pandya's captaincy decisions; Takes a dig at his batting position

    Mohammed Shami raises concerns over Hardik Pandya's decisions as Mumbai Indians captain, particularly questioning his batting position against the Gujarat Titans.

    cricket Mohammed Shami questions Pandya's captaincy decisions, Takes a dig at his batting position osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya's debut as Mumbai Indians captain encountered a rough start, marked by a six-run loss to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 opener. Despite the game extending to the last over, Mumbai Indians fell short of the 169-run target. Pandya's performance, notably his placement at No. 7 in the batting order, has sparked widespread criticism, including from his Indian cricket teammate Mohammed Shami.

    Expressing his surprise, Shami questioned the decision-making process behind Pandya's batting position, particularly highlighting Pandya's previous stints at No. 3 and No. 4 for Gujarat Titans. In a discussion on Cricbuzz, Shami remarked, "Batting at No. 7 essentially reduces Hardik to a tailender. If he had batted higher up the order, the outcome of the match might have been different."

    When asked if Pandya was emulating the Dhoni template, Shami dismissed the comparison, emphasising the need for players to adapt based on their individual strengths and the match situation. He underscored the importance of Pandya's familiarity with batting in the top order and suggested that the decision to bat at No. 7 might not have been solely Pandya's choice.

    Adding to the discourse, Manoj Tiwary suggested that Pandya's batting position might have been influenced by other members of the team management, considering the presence of experienced individuals in the Mumbai Indians dugout. Tiwary implied that factors such as investment in young players and strategic discussions within the management could have contributed to the decision.

    The debate surrounding Pandya's captaincy and batting position underscores the complexities of leadership and strategic planning in professional cricket, particularly in high-stakes tournaments like the IPL.

    Also Read: Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, credits transformation to athlete mentality

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, credits transformation to athlete mentality osf

    Kevin Pietersen praises Virat Kohli's impact on Indian cricket, credits transformation to athlete mentality

    cricket Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell osf

    Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans osf

    IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Blockbuster Australia vs India 5-Test series to kick off on November 22 in Perth snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Blockbuster Australia vs India 5-Test series to kick off on November 22 in Perth

    IPL 2024: BCCI's innovative technology aims at ending waist-high no-ball controversies - Report snt

    IPL 2024: BCCI's innovative technology aims at ending waist-high no-ball controversies - Report

    Recent Stories

    More than 63,000 lives lost or missing in tragic decade-long migration crisis - Click to uncover the details avv

    More than 63,000 lives lost or missing in tragic decade-long migration crisis; Africa & Asia highly affected

    SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shows off her wild side in these BOLD pictures RBA

    SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla shows off her wild side in these BOLD pictures

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Incident not act of terrorism or intentional, say Baltimore police (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Incident not act of terrorism or intentional, say Baltimore police (WATCH)

    Know health benefits of eating Idli anr

    Know health benefits of eating Idli

    Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres rkn

    Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon