Kane Williamson addresses Ross Taylor's claims of Neil Wagner forced retirement

Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has stirred controversy by suggesting that the retirement of pace bowler Neil Wagner was not a voluntary decision.

Ahead of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand, Kiwi fast bowler Neil Wagner declared his retirement from international cricket. Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has asserted that the retirement of pacer Neil Wagner was compelled. Leading up to the first Test against Australia, Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket. The 37-year-old made this emotional decision after a challenging discussion with coach Gary Stead, where it became apparent that he was not part of New Zealand's top XI for the upcoming series against Australia.

Wagner concluded his Test career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in New Zealand's history, with 260 wickets in 64 Tests.

"It all makes sense now. There is no sugarcoating it; I think it is a forced retirement. If you listen to Wagner's press conference, he was retiring, but it was after this last Test match [against Australia]. So he did make himself available," Taylor stated on ESPN's 'Around the Wicket' podcast on Tuesday.

Responding to a question about Wagner's gestures during the second Test against South Africa in February, Taylor expressed his belief that the retirement was not voluntary. Wagner's explicit celebration and subsequent exclusion from the team raised eyebrows.

Wagner had initially been set to be released after the first Test but got a chance for potential recall during the second Test due to William O'Rourke's injury. However, the Kiwis opted for uncapped pacer Ben Sears over Wagner.

Taylor emphasized the need to plan for the future but questioned Wagner's exclusion from a crucial one-off Test against Australia.

"I would not be looking much further than Neil Wagner. And I am sure the Australian batters are sleeping easy that he is not in the side," Taylor remarked.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch also expressed surprise at Wagner's omission, suggesting that Wagner could have made a significant impact on the final-wicket partnership in the first Test.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson downplayed concerns about Wagner's retirement during a press conference, stating that "nobody is forced to retire." He highlighted the special week the team had shared in celebrating Wagner's illustrious career, emphasizing the heart, soul, and effort Wagner had brought to the team.

Williamson provided context to Wagner's on-field celebration, explaining that it was banter with skipper Southee and downplayed any concerns about the team's environment, asserting that everything was fine within the squad.

Despite external noise, New Zealand aims to improve and evolve as a team, with a focus on moving forward, according to Williamson.

The series currently stands at 1-0 in favour of Australia. New Zealand's squad for the second Test includes Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, and Will Young.

