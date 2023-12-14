ISL 2023-24: Owen Coyle applauds Chennaiyin FC's dominant 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC (WATCH)

Chennaiyin FC's head coach, Owen Coyle, praised his team's comprehensive performance after securing a 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both of Chennaiyin FC's goals were penalties, with Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray successfully converting. Despite Bengaluru FC having more possession, Chennaiyin FC proved more threatening, causing issues for the opposition defense and testing goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Coyle expressed satisfaction with the win and clean sheet but believed his team could have added more goals. Reflecting on the overall performance, he emphasised their dominance throughout the game, commending the players who stepped in due to injuries. Coyle acknowledged the challenges posed by injuries to key players but praised the replacements, highlighting the noteworthy contributions of players like Vincy Barretto and Irfan Yadwad. Despite the injury setbacks, Coyle celebrated the victory, noting it was the first time in five years that they defeated Bengaluru FC. Looking ahead, he expressed the desire to maintain their winning momentum against strong opponents.

“It was an outstanding performance from start to finish. 2-0, nice to get a clean sheet. If I'm honest, 2-0 flattered Bengaluru FC because we should have added to the score. I don’t think Debjit (Majumder) had a save in the first half, did he? Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu made) two or three great saves. And we were attacking, pressing, and we worked really hard, accepting they’ve got good players - Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Halicharan (Narzary). These boys can do something on their own, but we were very good from start to finish,” he said in the post-match press conference.

“It’s always better when you get the win on the back of your three draws, but that’s also 12 points that we have had now from seven games. The only thing that has stopped us from a better league position is the first three games,” he added.

Vincy Barretto started ahead of Farukh Choudhary against Bengaluru FC, who was not included in the squad alongside goalkeeper Samik Mitra, adding to Chennaiyin FC’s list of injuries with the likes of Aakash Sangwan and Rahim Ali continuing to be ruled out. Coyle admitted that injuries have made it hard for his team, but was pleased with the players that stepped in.

“We’ve been tested really with injuries to Sarthak (Golui), Aakash, Farukh, Rahim. They're all starters, but the lads that came in tonight did a good job. Like I said, I have to concentrate on the ones that I have. Ninthoi (Meetei) was very good, Vincy (Baretto) showed some flashes, but there are other things that he can continue to learn like Irfan (Yadwad). He did some magic stuff when he came on and some other bits; I need to make him better at those. And when I do, I’ve got a very good player. Irfan could have added to the score with the header at the back post. Rafa’s play, you would pay the entrance fee alone seeing some of his individual ability. Jordan (Murray) did really well again,” he said.

He continued: “A great night. Somebody told me it was the first time in five years that we beat Bengaluru FC. Incredible. Let’s make sure it’s not long again, that’s for sure.”

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Owen Coyle applauds Chennaiyin FC's dominant 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC (WATCH)