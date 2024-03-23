Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Twitter explodes as Andre Russell's assault powers KKR to 208 against SRH

    Witness Andre Russell's sensational 25-ball 64, coupled with Phil Salt's solid fifty, as Kolkata Knight Riders dominate Sunrisers Hyderabad, posting a formidable total of 208/7 in an electrifying IPL showdown.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 10:27 PM IST

    Andre Russell unleashed his fury with an unbeaten 25-ball 64 after Phil Salt's solid fifty, propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 208 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Saturday. Salt, drafted in as a replacement for Jason Roy, notched up his third IPL fifty in just 38 balls before falling to Mayank Markande's (3/39) guile. Russell then took charge, smashing Markande for three consecutive sixes, and later pummeled Bhuvneshwar Kumar's penultimate over for 26 runs. Rinku Singh contributed with a quickfire 23 off 15 balls as KKR amassed 85 runs in the last five overs. Despite a sedate start, KKR's late surge, led by Russell's onslaught, set a daunting target for SRH.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

