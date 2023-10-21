Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown

    The Indian cricket team faces unexpected hurdles as Suryakumar Yadav's wrist injury and Ishan Kishan's encounter with a honey bee sting cast doubts on their availability for the upcoming clash against New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    In yet another unfortunate turn of events for the Indian cricket team, an injury scare has emerged, casting doubts over the participation of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the upcoming clash against New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The incident unfolded during a practice session at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, scheduled for October 22. With Hardik Pandya already sidelined due to an ankle injury, the team faces additional concerns about the availability of these two dynamic batters.

    Suryakumar Yadav, known for his aggressive and impactful style of play, found himself in an unexpected predicament during batting practice when he inadvertently struck his wrist with the ball. This mishap has raised questions about his readiness for the crucial encounter.

    Adding to the mix of unexpected mishaps, Ishan Kishan, another rising star in the Indian cricket scene, reportedly had an encounter with a honey bee, which left him dealing with its sting. The combination of these unforeseen events has fueled uncertainties about the final playing 11 for India in the match against New Zealand.

    Injuries and unexpected incidents are a part of any sport, and the Indian team will be closely monitoring the condition of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan as they assess their readiness for the highly anticipated clash in the World Cup.

