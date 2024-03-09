Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21

    In a remarkable feat, England's young off-spinner, Shoaib Bashir, created history at the age of 21 by becoming the first English bowler to achieve two fifers.

    cricket India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    At the age of 21, England's young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir etched his name in the record books by becoming the first English bowler to secure two fifers. This milestone was achieved during the third day of the fifth and final Test against India at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Bashir's impressive performance included claiming the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Jasprit Bumrah, contributing to England's bowling efforts.

    The match concluded with India securing a convincing victory, defeating England by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala. Ravichandran Ashwin's stellar performance, which included a five-wicket haul on his 100th Test, played a crucial role in dismantling England's batting line-up. Despite England's promising moments in the series, India emerged triumphant with a 4-1 series win.

    During the second session of the match, England, starting at 103/5, faced a challenging situation. Joe Root, joined by wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, attempted to stabilise the innings. However, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Foakes, setting the stage for England's collapse. With the lower-order contributing, Root managed a half-century but fell for 84 in a valiant effort. England was eventually bowled out for 195, handing India a comprehensive innings victory.

    This remarkable Test series showcased India's bowling prowess and resilience, preventing the much-anticipated 'Bazball' strategy from conquering what was considered the 'Final Frontier' for England's skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. The win solidified India's dominance and highlighted the exceptional performances by both seasoned players and the emerging youth brigade.

    Also Read: BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England osf

    BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala

    cricket Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH) osf

    Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH)

    New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips' spectacular fielding heroics steal the show (WATCH) osf

    New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test: Glenn Phillips' spectacular fielding heroics steal the show (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: James Anderson joins elite club with 700 Test wickets at Dharamsala (WATCH) osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: James Anderson joins elite club with 700 Test wickets at Dharamsala (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants RBA

    Miss World 2024 in India: Know about hosts, performers, judges and contestants

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Pentagon reveals truth behind UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s

    Photos Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree RBA

    Photos: Priyanka Chopra poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee in California wearing his design black saree

    Explained Rahul Gandhi's economic mapping agenda

    Explained: Rahul Gandhi's economic mapping agenda

    cricket BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England osf

    BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon