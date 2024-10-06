Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Bangladesh: First T20I preview

    India will face Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Gwalior today. The match will be played at the Madhavrao Scindia Stadium at 7 pm. Cricket fans in India can catch the live action via Sports 18 network and jio Cinema.

    cricket India vs Bangladesh: First T20I Preview scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Hindu organisations have called for a bandh in Gwalior today, demanding that the series against Bangladesh be abandoned in the wake of attacks on Hindus in the violence that erupted following student protests in Bangladesh. Heavy security has been put in place in view of the possibility of protests during the match. The district administration in Gwalior has issued prohibitory orders.

    This series will also see Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson in his new role as opener. India has included only Abhishek Sharma as a specialist opener in the squad for the T20 series against Bangladesh. Therefore, captain Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that Sanju will open with Abhishek today.

    Another question on the minds of the fans is whether pacer Mayank Yadav, who impressed with his pace in the IPL, will make his debut in the Indian jersey today. Mayank will be joined by Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh in the pace department. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has been impressive in the last couple of IPL's, has returned to the national team after a break.

    Ravi Bishnoi is the second specialist spinner in the team, while Washington Sundar is expected to fill in the role of spin bowling all-rounder.  With Shivam Dube injured, it is believed that Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag will get a chance in the playing XI. Tilak Verma, who arrived as a replacement for the Mumbai all-rounder , is unlikely to feature in the playing XI

    The team for the first T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Riyan Parag, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

