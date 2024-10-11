Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will rain spoil Sanju Samson's last chance? India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20

    Social media speculates that tomorrow might be Sanju Samson's last chance in the series.

    cricket India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: Will Rain Affect Sanju Samson's Final Opportunity? scr
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

    India is set to face Bangladesh in the third T20I in Hyderabad on Saturday (October 12). The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 7 PM. After dominant victories in Gwalior and Delhi, India has already secured the series and is now preparing to continue their dominance with a clean sweep. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India has been in incredible form throughout the series. However, Malayali star Sanju Samson and opener Abhishek Sharma haven't been able to capitalize on their opportunities.

    Also read: Pakistan slip to bottom of WTC table after humiliating defeat against England

    Fans complaining about Sanju not getting enough chances are expected to end with this series. Social media speculates that tomorrow might be his last opportunity. Fans are concerned whether rain will disrupt Sanju's potential last chance and India's pursuit of a series whitewash. According to AccuWeather, Hyderabad's weather will be mostly cloudy and humid, with a 23% chance of rain. However, it is not expected to disrupt the match.

    Next month, India will play a four-match T20I series in South Africa. For Sanju to be considered for the trip to South Africa, he needs a substantial score in Hyderabad tomorrow. The match is also crucial for opener Abhishek Sharma, who has failed to score big in the first two matches.

    Captain Suryakumar Yadav will come in at number three, while Nitish Reddy has cemented his place in the team with his explosive batting at number four in Delhi. Rinku Singh is also expected to remain in the team. If Tilak Varma gets a chance in the playing XI tomorrow, Hardik Pandya might be rested. Riyan Parag is likely to continue as the finisher.

    Also read: India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI

