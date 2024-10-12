Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Bangladesh: 3rd T20I preview and predicted playing XI

    Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are likely to continue as openers. Nitesh Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh's impressive performances provide relief for captain Suryakumar Yadav.

    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    The third and final T20I between India and Bangladesh takes place today in Hyderabad, starting at 7 PM IST. Team India aims to sweep the T20I series following their Test series victory. Bangladesh seeks a consolation win in senior player Mahmudullah's last T20I. With the series already won, India might make changes to their playing XI. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are likely to continue as openers. Nitesh Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh's impressive performances provide relief for captain Suryakumar Yadav.

    Ravi Bishnoi could be considered for the specialist spinner's role in place of Varun Chakravarthy, who has done well in the last two matches.  Harshit Rana might come in for either Arshdeep singh or Mayank Yadav. Bangladesh's main concern is the inconsistent performance of their batters. Their bowling also lacks stability, and changes to the team are possible. The Hyderabad pitch is conducive to high scores, potentially exceeding 200 runs for the team batting first. Rain is predicted, making the toss crucial. This is the 17th T20I encounter between the two teams, with Bangladesh winning only once and India claiming victory in 15 matches.

     

    Next month, India will play a four-match T20I series in South Africa. For Sanju Samson to be considered for next tour, a substantial score in Hyderabad is crucial. The match is also vital for opener Abhishek Sharma, who hasn't scored significantly in the first two games.

    India's probable playing XI for the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana.

