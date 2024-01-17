Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Disastrous start for India in Bengaluru, Kohli out for a golden duck

    As India aims for a whitewash against Afghanistan in the third T20I at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a disastrous start unfolds.

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Disastrous start for India in Bengaluru, Kohli out for a golden duck
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 7:42 PM IST

    India's disastrous start unfolds in Bengaluru as they aim for a whitewash against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite sealing the series win, potential changes loom, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to remain in the lineup. Kohli, returning after a year in the second T20I, sees this as a crucial opportunity ahead of the T20 World Cup. Jitesh Sharma's role as the primary wicketkeeper may be reconsidered, with Sanju Samson in contention.

    In the bowling department, options include adding Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, or Avesh Khan to the playing eleven. The return of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli's impactful performance in the series decider provide a silver lining for India. However, Rohit's back-to-back ducks and early collapses highlight areas for improvement in the team's batting lineup.

    more to follow...

    Also Read: AUS vs WI, 1st Test: From security guard to Smith's wicket on 1st ball - Debutant Shamar Joseph stuns fans

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 7:48 PM IST
