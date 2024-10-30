ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs to third place in the ICC Test batters rankings, while Virat Kohli drops to 14th. Jasprit Bumrah loses the top spot in the bowlers rankings to Kagiso Rabada.

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made gains in the ICC Test batsmen's rankings, moving up one spot to third place. No other Indian players are in the top ten. England's Joe Root remains at the summit. Despite not playing in the series against India, Kane Williamson holds the second spot. Rishabh Pant dropped five places to 11th. While he scored a century in the first Test against New Zealand, he failed to shine in the second Test in Pune, which led to his decline.

Virat Kohli, struggling with poor form against New Zealand, dropped to 14th place, losing six positions. Shubman Gill slipped one spot to 20th. Indian captain Rohit Sharma lost nine places and is now ranked 24th. With Jaiswal's rise to third, England's Harry Brook dropped to fourth. Australian Steve Smith is fifth, and Usman Khawaja moved up one spot to sixth.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel made significant gains, jumping 20 places to seventh. Marnus Labuschagne and Kusal Mendis are in eighth and ninth place, respectively. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, in excellent form against India, climbed eight spots to tenth. Meanwhile, in the bowlers' rankings, Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot to South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Ravichandran Ashwin, previously second, dropped to fourth.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood is the new number two, with Jasprit Bumrah in third. Ravindra Jadeja dropped two places to eighth. None of the three were able to perform at their best in first two Tests against New Zealand. Jadeja retains the top spot in the all-rounders' rankings.

