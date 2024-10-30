ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs to third place in the ICC Test batters rankings, while Virat Kohli drops to 14th. Jasprit Bumrah loses the top spot in the bowlers rankings to Kagiso Rabada.

Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 3:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made gains in the ICC Test batsmen's rankings, moving up one spot to third place. No other Indian players are in the top ten. England's Joe Root remains at the summit. Despite not playing in the series against India, Kane Williamson holds the second spot. Rishabh Pant dropped five places to 11th. While he scored a century in the first Test against New Zealand, he failed to shine in the second Test in Pune, which led to his decline.

Also read:  IND vs NZ 2024: Kane Williamson to miss 3rd Test vs India

Virat Kohli, struggling with poor form against New Zealand, dropped to 14th place, losing six positions. Shubman Gill slipped one spot to 20th. Indian captain Rohit Sharma lost nine places and is now ranked 24th. With Jaiswal's rise to third, England's Harry Brook dropped to fourth. Australian Steve Smith is fifth, and Usman Khawaja moved up one spot to sixth. 

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel made significant gains, jumping 20 places to seventh. Marnus Labuschagne and Kusal Mendis are in eighth and ninth place, respectively. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, in excellent form against India, climbed eight spots to tenth. Meanwhile, in the bowlers' rankings, Jasprit Bumrah lost the top spot to South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Ravichandran Ashwin, previously second, dropped to fourth. 

Australia's Josh Hazlewood is the new number two, with Jasprit Bumrah in third. Ravindra Jadeja dropped two places to eighth. None of the three were able to perform at their best in first two Tests against New Zealand. Jadeja retains the top spot in the all-rounders' rankings.

Also read: Mandhana's century leads India to victory against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli poised to return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claims report; fans excited

Mandhana's century leads India to victory against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

IND vs NZ 2024: Kane Williamson to miss 3rd Test vs India

Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram for mocking shoulder injury in 2017 (WATCH)

IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans to retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan - Report

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall

Diwali 2024: 6 essential car safety tips from firecracker damage

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

