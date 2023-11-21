Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICC introduces stop clock experiment to regulate pace of play in Men's ODI and T20I cricket

    In a bold move to address slow over rates, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to trial a stop clock between overs in men's ODIs and T20Is. During the experimental phase from December 2023 to April 2024, a five-run penalty will be imposed on the bowling side if they fail to initiate the new over within a minute three times in an innings.

    The ICC is set to implement a stop clock to manage the pace of play, aiming to address slow over rates in men's ODIs and T20Is. The trial period for this innovative approach is scheduled to run between December 2023 and April 2024. According to the new rule, a penalty of five runs will be levied on the bowling side if they fail three times in an innings to commence the new over within a minute.

    Approved by the chief executives committee, the stop clock will regulate the time taken between overs. If the bowling team fails to initiate the next over within 60 seconds of the previous one concluding, a five-run penalty will be imposed upon the third instance in an innings.

    This move follows the ICC's introduction of in-match penalties for slow over rates in ODIs and T20Is in 2022. The existing penalty involves deducting one fielder from outside the 30-yard circle if the fielding team fails to begin the final over within the specified time.

    The stop clock initiative is reminiscent of the 'shot clock' concept used in tennis, where players have 25 seconds to prepare for the next serve between points. The MCC's World Cricket Committee had previously suggested the use of a 'shot clock' to combat slow over rates in all three cricket formats. This clock will not operate during an over but focuses on the "dead time" in the game, ensuring prompt readiness at the end of an over and when a new batsman approaches the crease.

    Also Read: Pakistan Cricket appoints Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as Bowling coaches for Australia and New Zealand tours

