    Gautam Gambhir discloses an unpredicted choice for his preferred batting companion

    In a recent revelation, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir disclosed that his preferred batting partner wasn't Virender Sehwag, as many might assume, but rather the iconic MS Dhoni.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian cricketer widely recognised for his outstanding contributions, has spent a commendable 12-year career crafting match-winning innings for India. Renowned for his candid opinions on the game and fellow cricketers, Gambhir recently shared insights into his preferred batting partner in a revealing interview. Surprisingly, his top choice was none other than former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, with whom he shared memorable innings, notably the iconic 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

    Despite forming formidable partnerships with Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest openers, Gambhir asserted that he felt a stronger synergy with wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, particularly in white-ball cricket.

    While Gambhir made significant contributions as the mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he recently announced his departure from that role to rejoin the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team he led to two IPL titles. The decision was confirmed by KKR's CEO Venky Mysore, who appointed Gambhir as a mentor.

    Expressing gratitude for his time with Lucknow Super Giants, Gambhir thanked Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspirational leadership in creating the franchise. Gambhir served as LSG's mentor for two years, contributing to their journey to the final in the IPL 2022 edition. Despite finishing third in the league standings during the 2023 campaign, LSG fell short of qualifying for the final for the second consecutive year.

