Ganguly's perspective on India's No. 4 dilemma; Kohli, Iyer, and Rahul can all bat at No. 4

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian captain, weighs in on the ongoing debate surrounding India's No. 4 batting position in ODIs. Ganguly asserts that the team possesses an abundance of talent for the role, naming Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul as potential contenders.

Sourav Ganguly, addressing India's ongoing No. 4 debate in ODIs, expressed confidence that the team possesses an abundance of options for this pivotal batting position. As preparations for the Asia Cup and World Cup intensified, Ganguly identified Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul as capable contenders for the role. Emphasising flexibility, he asserted that there is no rigid rule dictating a specific position for players.

Following Ganguly's remarks at an event in Mumbai, both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were included in India's 17-man squad for the Asia Cup, signalling their return from extended injury breaks.

"No. 4 is just a number, anyone can fit in," Ganguly said. "I really don't think that anybody is born as an opener or No. 3 or No. 4. I had started in the middle order in one-day cricket and was asked to open when Sachin [Tendulkar] was the captain. Sachin also started at No. 6; when he opened, he became a world-class player.

"So anybody can play at No. 4. There's Virat Kohli for No. 4; there's Shreyas Iyer once he does well at the Asia Cup; there's KL Rahul. India has enormous talent.

Also Read: Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023 announced; Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul make comeback from injury

"I keep getting asked that we don't have this, we don't have that, but I think we have too much; that's the problem. I think for No. 4 what Rahul [Dravid], Rohit [Sharma] and the selectors need to do is decide that this is my No. 4 and continue with him till the World Cup.

"One batting slot doesn't make so much of a difference because you don't win a World Cup just with No. 4. There's no hard-and-fast rule that you need someone at No. 4, all you need to do is decide and let them play [at that position]."

The No. 4 conundrum had previously troubled India in the lead-up to the 2019 ODI World Cup and resurfaced this year due to injuries to both Rahul and Iyer, who were uncertain for the Asia Cup. Recently, Rohit acknowledged that the No. 4 slot had been a persistent issue "for a long time."

Post the 2019 World Cup, Iyer emerged as India's preferred No. 4 batter, accumulating the most innings (20) in that role over the last four years. His absence this year led to limited opportunities for India's No. 4 contenders, exacerbating the challenge.

Also Read: India vs Ireland 2023: Rinku Singh, who lived up to fan expectations on debut, reflects on remarkable show