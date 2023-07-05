Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut

Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son narrowly avoid a major accident when their SUV collided with a trailer truck in Meerut.

Praveen Kumar, the former Indian pacer, and his son narrowly escaped a car crash in Meerut. The incident occurred when their SUV collided with a trailer truck on Tuesday night. The accident evoked memories of Rishabh Pant's harrowing car crash from the previous year. Praveen Kumar, who had an impressive international career playing six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20s for India, assured that he and his son are doing well.

"We were fortunate that it wasn't more severe. By the grace of God, we are safe and I am able to talk to you. I had gone to drop off my nephew when a large truck hit my car from behind around 9:30 PM. Thankfully, the car was big, otherwise there could have been injuries," shared Praveen Kumar, who resides in Meerut with his family.

Initially, Kumar believed that only the bumper was damaged, but upon inspection, it was clear that the car had suffered significant damage.

In June of the previous year, wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had also experienced a miraculous escape after falling asleep at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His luxury car collided with a road divider and caught fire, resulting in severe injuries. Pant has since been undergoing rehabilitation.

Kumar, renowned for his exceptional ability to swing the ball, had an eventful international career that spanned five years. In 2020, the skilled bowler revealed his battle with depression but has since made a positive recovery.

Recently, Kumar made an appearance at a promotional event in the national capital, where West Indies star Chris Gayle was also present.

While Kumar has expressed his desire to contribute back to the game, he confirmed that he is not currently involved in any coaching activities. He operates a real estate business and a restaurant in his hometown.