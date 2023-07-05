Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut

    Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son narrowly avoid a major accident when their SUV collided with a trailer truck in Meerut. 

    cricket Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Praveen Kumar, the former Indian pacer, and his son narrowly escaped a car crash in Meerut. The incident occurred when their SUV collided with a trailer truck on Tuesday night. The accident evoked memories of Rishabh Pant's harrowing car crash from the previous year. Praveen Kumar, who had an impressive international career playing six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20s for India, assured that he and his son are doing well.

    "We were fortunate that it wasn't more severe. By the grace of God, we are safe and I am able to talk to you. I had gone to drop off my nephew when a large truck hit my car from behind around 9:30 PM. Thankfully, the car was big, otherwise there could have been injuries," shared Praveen Kumar, who resides in Meerut with his family.

    Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan set for white ball battle in rain-threatened series

    Initially, Kumar believed that only the bumper was damaged, but upon inspection, it was clear that the car had suffered significant damage.

    In June of the previous year, wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had also experienced a miraculous escape after falling asleep at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His luxury car collided with a road divider and caught fire, resulting in severe injuries. Pant has since been undergoing rehabilitation.

    Also Read: Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee, set to lead India's talent hunt

    Kumar, renowned for his exceptional ability to swing the ball, had an eventful international career that spanned five years. In 2020, the skilled bowler revealed his battle with depression but has since made a positive recovery.

    Recently, Kumar made an appearance at a promotional event in the national capital, where West Indies star Chris Gayle was also present.

    While Kumar has expressed his desire to contribute back to the game, he confirmed that he is not currently involved in any coaching activities. He operates a real estate business and a restaurant in his hometown.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan set for white ball battle in rain-threatened series

    Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan set for white ball battle in rain-threatened series

    cricket Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury, requires surgery osf

    Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope ruled out due to shoulder injury, requires surgery

    cricket Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee, set to lead India's talent hunt osf

    Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee, set to lead India's talent hunt

    cricket Ashes 2023 Bairstow row: Ben Stokes gives EPIC comeback after being dubbed 'crybaby' by Australian media osf

    Ashes 2023 Bairstow row: Ben Stokes gives EPIC comeback after being dubbed 'crybaby' by Australian media

    cricket Potential IPL debut beckons for Mohammad Amir as he is set to acquire British Passport in 2024 osf

    Potential IPL debut beckons for Mohammad Amir as he is set to acquire British Passport in 2024

    Recent Stories

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with several corrections to High Court in Kerala anr

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with 9 corrections to HC

    Leo Will Dhanush too have 'cameo' appearance in film after Anurag Kashyap ? ADC

    Leo: Will Dhanush too have 'cameo' appearance in film after Anurag Kashyap ?

    Tamil Nadu snacks 7 rainy delights you MUST eat gcw eai

    Tamil Nadu snacks: 7 rainy delights you MUST eat

    iPhone 15 series update Upcoming Apple phones may come with larger batteries gcw

    iPhone 15 series update: Upcoming Apple phones may come with larger batteries

    Karnataka monsoons: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours, red alert for coasts vkp

    Karnataka monsoons: Heavy rainfall predicted for next 24 hours, red alert for coasts

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon